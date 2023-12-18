The unique story of a Lithuanian who went to fight in Ukraine twice: the Russians learned to fight

#unique #story #Lithuanian #fight #Ukraine #Russians #learned #fight

“Copy War”

Yar said that judging by the operations of the Russian forces since the beginning of the war, it can be said that he “learned to fight”. The interviewer of the podcast reminded of the tank columns that traveled through Kyiv, which was destroyed. So the lessons have been learned, because such behavior is no longer seen, said the interviewer.

“He also learned to disguise himself. This war is a copycat war, whoever starts doing what better, the other side starts copying.

Let’s just say we all laughed at the cages placed on the tanks. But the Ukrainians also use the same thing, the Israeli army too. We laughed about it, but if it is used, it is somewhat effective,” Jaras gave one of the examples.