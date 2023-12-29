The United Kingdom calls on Venezuela to cease military exercises near Guyana and confirms the visit of the patrol ship to the Guyanese coast

#United #Kingdom #calls #Venezuela #cease #military #exercises #Guyana #confirms #visit #patrol #ship #Guyanese #coast

(CNN Spanish) — The British government described Venezuela’s military actions in the eastern Caribbean as “unjustified” after the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ordered this Thursday a joint defensive action in rejection of the sending of a British patrol ship to the coast of Guyana.

“HMS Trent is currently deployed to the Caribbean and will visit Guyana from December 29 as part of a series of routine engagements in the region,” a UK government spokesperson told CNN in a statement. He added that they are currently working “with partners in the region to avoid escalation” and that they continue to “closely monitor the situation.”

The United Kingdom asks to stop the military exercise ordered by Maduro and points out that “the border between both countries was resolved in 1899 through international arbitration” and that this is what they support. “The territorial integrity of Guyana, an important regional ally and partner of the Commonwealth of Nations,” they added. Venezuela maintains that the 1966 Geneva Agreement is the one that should be considered to resolve the dispute with Guyana over the Essequibo region. The International Court of Justice is expected to rule on the dispute.

In a statement prior to these British statements, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry rejected the presence of the military ship and described it as “extremely serious, since it is accompanied by statements by political and military spokesmen of the person who served as the looter of Guayana Esequiba, which insists on interfering in said controversy” (referring to London).

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron previously signaled his country’s support for Guyana in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on December 18 in which he urged that sovereign borders be respected anywhere. part of the world.

Guyana announced that Venezuela should not fear for activities within its territory

The president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, reiterated this Thursday through a publication on his X account, formerly Twitter, that his country remains committed to peace and affirmed that Venezuela should not fear “activities within the territory or sovereign waters of Guyana “.

The president’s statement follows the announcement by his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, of the activation of a “joint action of the entire Bolivarian military armed force on the eastern Caribbean of Venezuela, on the Atlantic coast.”

Neither Venezuela nor any other State has anything to fear from activities within Guyana’s sovereign territory or waters.

I have iterated before that we harbor no ambitions or intentions to covet what does not belong to us. We are fully committed to peaceful relations with our… pic.twitter.com/qG3yJIawER — President Dr Irfan Ali (@presidentaligy) December 28, 2023

“Neither Venezuela nor any other State has anything to fear from activities within the territory or sovereign waters of Guyana,” the post says. “I have repeated before that we have no ambitions or intentions to covet what does not belong to us. We are fully committed to peaceful relations with our neighbors and with all countries in our Region. Guyana remains steadfast in promoting and advancing peace by time that pursues national development,” he adds.

“Guyana has long engaged in partnerships with regional and international States aimed at enhancing internal security. These partnerships do not pose a threat to anyone and are in no way intended to be aggressive or constitute an offensive act against any State. I wish to renew my best wishes to the people of Venezuela, to our neighbors,” concludes the president in his post in X.

This Thursday, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that he ordered a joint defensive action in response to what he called a “provocation by the United Kingdom” after the BBC initially reported, citing the British Ministry of Defense, that it would be sent a patrol vessel off the coast of Guyana.

“That is why I have ordered the activation of a joint action of the entire Bolivarian national military armed force on the eastern Caribbean of Venezuela, on the Atlantic facade, a joint action of a defensive nature in response to the provocation and threat of the United Kingdom against the peace and the sovereignty of our country,” said Maduro during the end-of-year greeting ceremony for the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).