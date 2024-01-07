The United Kingdom must recognize the Moroccan nature of the Sahara

#United #Kingdom #recognize #Moroccan #nature #Sahara

The United Kingdom must offer its full support to Morocco and recognize its sovereignty over the Sahara, British MP Liam Fox said on Sunday.

“Before my visit to Morocco, I sent a written letter to the British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, to draw his attention to the delay that the United Kingdom has taken on the issue compared to the United States », Said Mr. Fox in an interview with Medi1TV.

“We must offer our full support to Morocco and recognize its sovereignty over the Sahara,” he argued, stressing that beyond the economic opportunities that this offers, “it is an important element for stability and security of the region.

British recognition of the Moroccan nature of the Sahara is also important for the fight against irregular migration, he assured, explaining that such recognition “would therefore be part of a win-win partnership”.

“Through my letter, I wanted to draw Mr. Cameron’s attention to this issue as soon as he took office, as well as to the importance of this issue for our bilateral relations,” noted Mr. Fox.

“I reminded Mr. Cameron, who is a friend and whose government I was a member of when he was Prime Minister, of the importance of Morocco on the multilateral scene both at the political and economic level,” a- he continued.

“More and more British MPs are convinced by Morocco’s approach to resolving this dispute. They are even somewhat frustrated by the little progress made by London on the issue,” Mr. Fox said.

According to him, it is the realism of the Moroccan approach which allows progress to be made on the issue.

Furthermore, Mr. Fox estimated that relations between Morocco and the United Kingdom are in constant evolution, stressing that Morocco is increasingly attractive for foreign direct investments (FDI) thanks in particular to “its geostrategic importance, since several countries see it as a gateway to Africa.”

And added that the exit of the United Kingdom from the EU is considered an opportunity for London to develop commercial relations with our partners and “Morocco is a priority country for the United Kingdom in economic, commercial and of foreign policy”.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI ensured the implementation of an ingenious strategy which must serve as a model for the creation of an environment conducive to investment, as well as for economic reforms and structuring projects relating to energy. renewable energy, water desalination, as well as increased agricultural production and GDP, Mr. Fox observed.

The Sovereign was also at the origin of the development of human capital and it is all of these achievements that make Morocco a priority partner for many countries, including the United Kingdom, he said.

Morocco positions itself as an international crossroads and gateway to Africa, especially as it maintains excellent bilateral relations with many countries on the continent, added the conservative MP.

“Casablanca is establishing itself as an international aviation hub and the only way to reach several African capitals from the United Kingdom,” he noted.

Thus, Morocco, thanks to its numerous commercial partnerships, can facilitate trade between Europe and Africa, concluded Mr. Fox.

Asked about the visit he led in 2023 to Dakhla, Mr. Fox said he was “impressed by the development of the city’s educational and health infrastructure, without forgetting the port of Dakhla which will be an essential link in African trade. “.

The Moroccan Sahara shows that economic development is the best way to emerge from conflict and war towards coexistence and a sustainable future, he stressed, assuring that “this is a very important message for youth and a example that can be reproduced in several regions of the world.