The United Right Alliance supports Nicuşor Dan for a new mandate at the Capital City Hall

The leaders of the three parties that form the United Right Alliance expressed, on Sunday, their support for a new term for Nicusor Dan at the Capital City Hall.

Nicuşor DanPhoto: Agerpres

The statements were made during a joint press conference, supported by Cătălin Drula, Eugen Tomac and Ludovic Orban, after USR, PMP and Forţa Dreptei announced their electoral program for the European Parliament.

“It is, I think, an obvious thing that we are the three political formations that supported Mr. Nicusor Dan and that continue to support the work being done at the General City Hall. A mayor in office is the natural candidate, further. From our side, there is full support”, announced Cătălin Drula.

“Nicusor Dan will be the general mayor of the capital even after this year’s elections, because behind Nicusor Dan, in addition to our votes, there will also be the votes of the honest and honest citizens of Bucharest, and the citizens of Bucharest will know that a vote for PNL in the capital is actually a vote for PSD. And we will take care to inform the citizens not to waste their votes, and I am convinced that our energies will reset the political scene as it should and as the Romanian citizens expect”, declared the PMP leader, Eugen Tomac.

Ludovic Orban accused the “real estate sharks” of trying to “recapture” Bucharest and emphasized that it is “fundamental” that the local administration is led by a man “primarily concerned with improving the lives” of citizens.

“Of course we don’t consider Nicuşor Dan perfect and that he even fulfilled all the objectives for which he was elected mayor. On the other hand, we see very clearly that the real estate sharks and all those who looted the local budgets illegally gained from improper relations with the Capital City Hall, both during Oprescu’s time and during Gabriela Firea’s time. They sharpen their swords and try to recapture Bucharest. For us, it is fundamental that Bucharest remains in the hands of a mayor who is primarily concerned with improving the lives of the citizens and completing the projects he has committed to bringing to fruition rather than with political games or the reoccupation of the City Hall by sharks real estate agents and by all the factions that have looted Bucharest over time,” said Orban.

