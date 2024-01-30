The United States is preparing a strong response against Iran

#United #States #preparing #strong #response #Iran

While some, such as Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, are calling for a strong response, others are recommending a more cautious approach to avoid a wider conflict with Iran and its terrorist partners. The likely scenario is to target Iranian-allied organizations outside of Iran, focusing on locations such as Syria, Iraq or Yemen where Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces are stationed.

The United States finds itself in a delicate position after Monday’s attacks on American soldiers in Jordan: it must show strength against Iran without starting an outright war.

For the time being, the White House has stated that they are preparing for a proportionate response.

In response to the events, oil prices initially rose, with Brent rising above $84 per barrel, but later reversed this gain. Iran has denied responsibility for the attack, stressing that the groups it supports are acting independently. The Biden administration is weighing its options carefully to maintain a balance between asserting power and avoiding further escalation.

Cover image source: Getty Images