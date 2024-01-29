The United States must respond to the drone attack, says the White House. However, they do not want a war with Iran

#United #States #respond #drone #attack #White #House #war #Iran

White House spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that the United States does not want war with Iran. However, they must respond to an escalating drone attack in Jordan, which killed three American soldiers on Sunday, AFP writes.

US President Joe Biden met with his national security team on Monday. Its members include Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

On Sunday, three American soldiers were killed and at least 34 other military personnel were injured in an attack on the smaller US base Tower 22 in northeastern Jordan near the border with Syria. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

U.S. military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Monday that troops stationed at the base likely mistook the enemy drone for a U.S. drone returning to the base. As a result, the soldiers at the base did not try to shoot down the enemy drone.

Biden said on Sunday that Washington was gathering information about the attack. However, it attributes responsibility to militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq, which are supported by Iran.

Since October 17 of last year, the United States has recorded more than 158 drone and missile attacks on American troops and their allies operating in Iraq and Syria. The attacks, linked to the war in the Gaza Strip, raised fears of an escalation of the conflict across the region.

