The United States once again includes the Houthi rebels on its list of terrorist groups

#United #States #includes #Houthi #rebels #list #terrorist #groups

The United States Government announced this Wednesday that it will include the Yemeni Houthi rebels on its list of terrorist groups for their attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

The inclusion will take effect within 30 days, on February 16, although there is a possibility that the measure will be reconsidered if the rebels suspend their bombing.

The attacks “They are a clear example of terrorism and a violation of international law and a major threat to lives and global trade, and endanger the delivery of humanitarian aid,” said a US official during a conversation with reporters.

The objective of the measure, in addition to putting pressure, is to ensure that attacks that put supply chains at risk end.

Opting for the classification of a group “specially designated as a terrorist group at a global level” instead of “foreign terrorist organization”.

All of this would encompass more sanctions and a complete ban on trade, the United States wants to maintain humanitarian aid to Yemen.

Washington’s objective would be to cut off funding for the Houthis in the international financial system without preventing the arrival of food, medicine and humanitarian aid.

Houthi “terrorists” will continue attacking

A spokesman for the Houthis, Mohammed Abdulsalam, told that the decision taken by the United States does not at all affect the insurgents’ operations in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait to prevent ships from those sailing towards Israel reach their destination.

US attacks against Houthi targets will also not be slowed by this measure.

Former Republican President Donald Trump designated the Houthis as “terrorists” in one of his last decisions as president, but the Biden administration rescinded the measure shortly after arriving at the White House.

The above, precisely to avoid aggravating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, since the UN considers the situation in that country to be the largest humanitarian crisis on the planet.