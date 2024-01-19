The University of Latvia is my university / LR1 / / Latvijas Radio

#University #Latvia #university #LR1 #Latvijas #Radio

Two applicants – Signe Bāliņa and Gundars Bērziņš – will fight for the position of rector of the University of Latvia. The selection of the new rector will end with the election of the rector at the LU Satversme meeting on February 23.

Signe Bāliņa is currently a professor at the Faculty of Business, Management and Economics of the University of Warsaw and adviser to the rector of the University of Warsaw. In the following months, the university staff, teaching staff and students will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the vision of the rector’s candidates regarding the actions necessary to ensure the growth of the LU in order to achieve the goals set in the strategy in the areas of scientific excellence, study quality and other important areas.

The professor admits: “Technology is changing the world, and we don’t know how many different professions and different roles we will have in our lifetime. This means that we too must be open, ready to change and learn. This is a big challenge for all industries.”

“The University of Latvia is my university, I have studied myself, I have graduated from the University of Latvia, my son has graduated from the University of Latvia, and in fact all my life, all my working life I have also been connected with the University of Latvia, Signe Bāliņa reveals in the conversation.

“My vision for the University of Latvia is the feeling that I think every one of us who has been associated with the University of Latvia has, that it is the best, that the University of Latvia is the leading science university in Latvia, and the University of Latvia is the one that represents all fields.

Humanitarian, social, natural sciences, technology and, of course, medicine and health protection are equally important to us. It is a very big challenge, how to unite the collective of the University of Latvia, so that we can really show everyone both in Latvia and outside of Latvia what we do, what our achievements are and what we are capable of.

We are opinion leaders in many fields in Latvia, and often our usefulness has faded a little at the moment, and this is what we should all do together, raise the prestige of the University of Latvia and raise the glory of the University of Latvia.

One of the biggest tasks of the next rector is to really unite the collective of the University of Latvia, so that we all work together towards the results that have been determined for us in the strategy. We know we are the best, but let everyone else know that we really are the best.

How big is the Latvian university collective?

Signe Bāliņa: More than 3,000 employees work at the University of Latvia, and 15,000 students study here. We are the University of Latvia. The greatest value of the University of Latvia is the family of the University of Latvia – our students, our professors, our researchers, our administrative staff. And it is a very big responsibility. I would like to say that the rector must serve the university, the rector must serve science and the Motherland. This is what is also written in the motto of our university from the time when the university was founded.

