the unprecedented eleven that Enderson Moreira tested in celestial practice

Sporting Cristal’s technical director, Enderson Moreira, is looking to find his ideal eleven for Liga 1 and pre-Libertadores 2024.

Enderson Moreira searches for his ideal once. | Photo: Composición Líbero / Sporting Cristal

All Sporting Cristal fans want to know how the team will play under the technical direction of Enderson Moreira. In fact, the strategist is currently focused on getting the best eleven with the available players to be able to face the Liga 1.

In that sense, journalist Denilson Barrenechea revealed the equipment that Moreira tested in a recent training session. The Rimense fans They were surprised with the lineup that the Bajopontine coach used.

Diego Otoya and Ignacio da Silva. Photo: Sporting Cristal

Team A: Renato Solís; Franco Medina (Jhilmar Lora), Ignatius da Silva, Leonardo Diaz (Gianfranco Chavez), Nicholas Pasquini; Martin Tavara (Gustavo Cazonatti), Jesús Pretell (Adrián Ascues), Yoshimar Yotún; Joao Grimaldo, Santiago GonzalezIrven Ávila.

Team B: Alejandro Duarte; Franco Medina Quembol Guadalupe, Raphael Lutiger, Gabriel Alfaro; Gustavo Cazonatti (Martin Tavara / Jesus Pretell), Leandro Sosa; Alexander Hohberg (Max Castro), Fernando Pacheco (Aldair Vasquez), Diego Otoya (Marlon Perea).

‘Santi’ González, Joao Grimaldo and Fernando Pacheco. Photo: Sporting Cristal

Likewise, it could be observed in the club’s practices that Ignacio da Silva He carried out differentiated work. Meanwhile, the young midfielder Jostin Alarcon He was in the gym, so he has not yet been able to participate in training with the rest of the squad.

Sporting Cristal will not use the sixth foreign quota

Joel Raffo indicated that for this transfer market, Sporting Cristal will not use the sixth foreign quota. The manager explained that they will analyze how the team is doing to hire a foreigner.

“We have to be very responsible, strategic, cautious. We have made the decision not to use the sixth foreign quota. We are going to reserve that quota for when we consider it to be an opportunity,” said the president of Sporting Cristal.

Vítor Jacaré will not arrive at Sporting Cristal

Although beer fans expected the signing of Victor JacaréFinally, the Brazilian winger will not sign for Sporting Cristal for the 2024 season. In fact, from his country they assure that he has two specific offers from clubs in Série B.

Martín Cauteruccio will be sued by Independiente

The new signing of Sporting Cristal, Martin Cauteruccio, will be sued by Independiente de Avellaneda. This is because the forward would have terminated his relationship with the ‘King of Cups’ unilaterally, as revealed by journalist Nelson Lafit.

