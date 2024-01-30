The unusual cake attracted the attention of netizens – they called it radioactive and asked to share the recipe

#unusual #cake #attracted #attention #netizens #called #radioactive #asked #share #recipe

If you are looking for a cake, cake recipe, if you are running out of ideas, visit Neringa’s blog. A woman living in Estonia is very fond of experiments and always tries to try something new. Sweet pastries are a special passion of Neringa. The blogger does not hide that sometimes the idea of ​​a new product is dictated by a single product.

“When I bought the ricotta cheese last week, I didn’t know what I was going to make. And after a few days I decided to bake a tart. And in order not to be boring, I decided to play with the dough”, Lindman tells about the birth of the idea.

“It’s easy to make and beautiful,” assures Neringa and shares the recipe for the new cake.

Tart with ricotta cheese and jam

For the base (diameter 26 cm) you need:

• 120 g of butter

• 85 g of sugar

• a pinch of salt

• 1 egg

• 240 g of flour

• vanilla paste or vanilla sugar

• 250 g of ricotta cheese

• 2 p.s. with lots of sugar

• 1 tbsp. vanilla sugar

• 1 egg + 1 yolk (L size)

• Tomatoes with oranges and chili or other jam

* The products for the dough must be at room temperature. Beat the butter with salt and sugar, beat in the egg, mix until smooth. Sift in the flour in parts, quickly knead a soft, non-sticky dough.

* Refrigerate for about 30 minutes (optional).

* Mix ricotta with sugar and eggs until smooth.

* Divide the dough into 2 unequal parts. Use about 3/4 of the dough in the baking dish to shape the base with your hands.

* From the rest, roll out the 7 cords that we stick to the base: make a circle from one in the middle, and mold the other strips from it to the sides – like rays.

* Alternate fillings of ricotta and tomato jam into the resulting grooves. Neringa also sprinkled chopped nuts on top of the jam.

* Bake in an oven heated to 180°C for about 40 minutes.

* Cool and enjoy.

* “You can replace the tomato jam with any jam you like, and if you want to add a little spice, add some chili spices.

I would choose apricot jam, but it is also very good with apple. In one word, you can fantasize to your heart’s content,” says Neringa.