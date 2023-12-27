The upcoming Mandalorian event may become an Xbox exclusive

There are never enough Star Wars games. Fans of this universe can’t wait for the Knights of The Old Republic remake. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t more titles in development. In addition to works that have a clear date, we can also look forward to the Mandalorian event. According to a known leaker eXtas1se id Software studio should be working on it, with the aim of releasing it next year or the year after. This is of course only speculation.

But if id Software used id Tech 8 in development, it wouldn’t be bad at all in connection with the Star Wars universe. We will no doubt find out in the coming months whether Mandalorian development is really underway. The fact that it should be an Xbox exclusive is also interesting about the whole information, so players can only enjoy it on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

