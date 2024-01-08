The upcoming thaw in the Polish economy will have “less pleasant consequences”

#upcoming #thaw #Polish #economy #pleasant #consequences

“We expect that Poland’s GDP will increase by approximately 3.5% in 2024 and this seems to be the lower limit of possible readings, and results above 4%. are at your fingertips”– Citi economists write in their latest commentary. This is good news after a bad 2023, when economic growth will not exceed 1%.

Poland’s GDP in 2024. What awaits us in the economy?

According to Citi specialists, the main driver of recovery will be increased consumption.

“The public sector and employees receiving the minimum wage may constitute approximately 30 percent of the workforce in total. The increase in wages for this group will be in real terms (i.e. after deducting inflation – editor’s note) a significant 15-25 percent, which in turn will translate into a significant increase in consumer spending. Some of the demand will be directed towards imported goods, but the majority will be allocated to domestic goods and services. This type of income growth should therefore sustain the GDP recovery even in a situation of slowing investment,” they point out.

However, there is also a dark side to this coin. As analysts write, a “strong recovery based on consumption” will also have other “less pleasant consequences”. What is it about?

Inflation will accelerate

Firstly, according to the bank, once the recession/stagnation ends, one of the factors responsible for the recent declines in inflation will disappear.

“This will happen before GDP returns below the pre-pandemic trend for good, so quickly enough to maintain price pressure. Therefore, while in our opinion inflation may fall even below 3% by March. (earlier slowdown works with a delay here), later in the year we expect it to increase again, even to around 5%.“- they predict.

Secondly, with such a strong rebound in consumption and arms imports, there is a risk of a worsening of the current account balance than currently expected. Overall, this means that the process of improving macroeconomic balance (measured both by inflation and the current account balance) will be inhibited – they estimate.

Specialists from ING Bank Śląski have a similar opinion. In their opinion, the beginning of 2024 will bring a significant decline in inflation, which will be supported by, among others, extending the anti-inflation shield on electricity and gas prices and maintaining the zero VAT rate on food.

“In the coming months, inflation may temporarily approach the upper limit for deviations from the NBP target (3.5%), “but it won’t be a lasting decline” – they admit.

“If VAT on food is restored from April and in the middle of the year the government withdraws some of the measures to stabilize electricity and gas prices, In the second half of the year, we may see inflation increase again to around 6%. – they estimate.

And this, according to experts, keeps interest rates at a higher level for a longer time.

