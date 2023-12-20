“The upgrade for Linz is amazing”

#upgrade #Linz #amazing

The ÖTV young star about the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, which will be upgraded to a WTA 500 tournament in 2024.

The upgrade for the Upper Austria Ladies Linz has also caused great joy among Austria’s best tennis players. Sinja Kraus, rising young star of the ÖTV women’s team, talks in an interview about what makes the Linz women’s tennis classic so special. The 21-year-old native of Vienna, who has been a sports soldier in the armed forces since 2020, has an exciting CV. Because of her father’s job, she moved to New York for six years as a baby, where she started playing tennis and used to speak better English than German. She spent the rest of her childhood and youth in Mainz, Germany. In 2023, she reached her previous career high ranking – number 151 – in May and won the ITF W40 tournament in Heraklion, Crete in November. She also talks about this in the interview.

Ms. Kraus, what is your summary of 2023?

Sinja Kraus: It was a year with a lot of ups and downs, but I’m basically happy. In February I separated from my long-time trainer Babak Momeni, with whom I previously worked for 13 years. It was just time for something new. Since then I have been training at the ProBase in Ludwigshafen, where I also play in the 2nd German Bundesliga. In May I had my new career high. At the end of September I had to change my coach again internally in the ProBase – from Steffen Neutert to Daniel Baumann because Steffen, the academy director, has a family and therefore couldn’t travel with me as much. But everything has now come together very well. In November I won my biggest title to date in Crete. I hope it goes even further next year. In 2024 I want to crack the top 150 and the year after next towards the top 100 so that I can play the Grand Slam main fields.

The Upper Austria Ladies Linz is coming up at the end of January 2024. As a young player, what do you associate with the tournament?

Previously on the Billie Jean King Cup team, I saw how ‘Babsi’ Haas and ‘Melli’ Klaffner raved about the Linz tournament; Babsi is also from Linz herself. My first personal memory of the tournament is from 2019, when Coco Gauff won. Back then, I was honored as Austria’s young player of the year and was allowed to walk around behind the scenes for two days and soak up the atmosphere of a big professional tournament. Wow, that was super exciting! In 2021 I got a wildcard for the main draw myself! The tournament in Linz is amazing, all the players feel incredibly comfortable there.

Barbara Schett is a tournament ambassador in Linz. What connection do you have with her?

‘Babsi’ is sooo sweet! In the summer I had a meet and greet for the WTA mentoring program with Andrea Petkovic and ‘Babsi’ Schett at the tournament in Hamburg, which is also organized by Sandra Reichel. Afterwards, ‘Babsi’ came up to me, asked me how I was and gave me her cell phone number. She was also at the Billie Jean King Cup in Schwechat in November and supported us. When a legend like that is watching, you get a little nervous.

Now there was the great news of the Linz tournament being upgraded to 500 status. What do you think?

That’s crazy, that’s really cool, I’m very excited! The best of the best will be there, it will be a new level. Our tournament director Sandra will certainly come up with a firework of new ideas…

New beer partner pours: “Game. Sentence. Schlegl.”

The Upper Austria Ladies Linz is pleased to have a new beer partner: the Stiftsbrauerei Schlägl has managed to win over a traditional Upper Austrian company for the event at the Design Center Linz (January 28th to February 4th, 2024).

Beer with a typical Mühlviertler character has been brewed in Schlägl since 1580: straightforward, honest, traditional and consistent! Natural water obtained from the primary rock of the Bohemian Forest, malt from Austrian malthouses, Schlägler organic rye and the finest Mühlviertler hops complete the diverse beer specialties, which have won numerous international awards.

“We are pleased to be the exclusive beer partner at Upper Austria Ladies Linz and, as a regional, sustainable private brewery, to round off this event with the ‘most valuable beer in Austria’. In addition to the world-class players, young talents also have the opportunity to show their skills, and that is also what makes the event so valuable and appreciated worldwide. Under the motto “Game. Sentence. “We’re happy to be involved,” explained operations and marketing manager Elfriede Haindl.

Give Christmas joy and win great prizes

Don’t you have a Christmas present yet? As a reminder: tournament director Sandra Reichel has come up with a gift idea for the upcoming Christmas. Anyone who purchases a ticket in advance by December 26, 2023 will take part in the traditional Christmas competition.

Attractive prizes can be won. The main prize for the lucky winner is a pair of skis and poles from the Upper Austrian global group Fischer!

The second prize will be two VIP tickets for the Upper Austria Ladies Linz 2024.

The Hinterstoder-Wurzeralm mountain railways are providing two day ski passes as the third prize for the Christmas competition.

The tickets – just like the popular Christmas gift vouchers – are available in the online ticket shop and at all Ö-Ticket advance sales points.

Advance tickets are also available HERE for the FE&MALE Sports Conference “Advantage Ladies” on January 31st, which are valid for both entry to the symposium and a center court seat during the evening matches.