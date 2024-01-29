The US and China will resume stalled talks on the fentanyl crisis in Beijing

#China #resume #stalled #talks #fentanyl #crisis #Beijing

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

The meeting of the anti-narcotics task force comes after his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping pledged to crack down on the trade during a summit with US President Joe Biden in November.

“For many years, bilateral anti-narcotics cooperation between the United States and the People’s Republic of China has been suspended, hindering our progress,” the US official said.

“However, the situation changed during the November 15 meeting,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Washington hopes China will cooperate in cracking down on companies that make the chemicals used to make fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times stronger than heroin, and by cutting funding to the trade.

According to the official, fentanyl has caused an addiction epidemic in the United States, with 100,000 people dying from overdoses every year. people and is the leading cause of death for people aged 18-49.

After the summit, China shut down one company, blocked some international payments and resumed sharing information on shipments and illicit trade, the official added.

The meeting, which will include US justice, homeland security, diplomatic and counternarcotics officials, will focus on “continuing coordination to support specific enforcement actions.”

Xi Jinping, who met Mr. Biden in California in November, said that China has great sympathy for the victims of fentanyl.

China and the United States are trying to stabilize relations after several years of tension. Last week, the head of Beijing’s diplomacy Wang Yi (Wang I) and the national security adviser of the United States Jake Sullivan (Jake Sullivan) met in Bangkok.

Another senior US official said after the talks that the two countries’ cooperation on fentanyl “must be ongoing and ongoing. (…) This is not something that can be achieved quickly.”

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$