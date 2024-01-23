The US and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024

The United States and the United Kingdom carried out new attacks in Yemen, the news agency of the Houthi rebels stated this Tuesday (01/23/2024), before the two Western powers confirmed it.

“British-American forces launch attacks in the capital Sanaa and in several governorates” of the country, the Saba agency indicated in a brief alert in Arabic.

Both countries stated in a joint statement that they carried out attacks against “eight Houthi targets in Yemen, in response to the Houthis’ continued attacks on international and commercial traffic, as well as warships transiting the Red Sea.”

According to the Houthis’ Al Masira channel, four attacks targeted the Al Dailami military base, north of the capital, controlled by the rebels.

Houthis claim attack on US ship

The Houthis, a movement backed by Iran and which supports Palestinian Hamas in its conflict with Israel, claimed responsibility on Monday for an attack on a US military ship off the coast of Yemen.

Houthi forces “carried out a military operation targeting the US military cargo ship Ocean Jazz in the Gulf of Aden,” movement spokesman Yahya Saree said.

Contacted by AFP, a US defense official described the information as “false”.

Since mid-November, the Houthis have attacked what they consider Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, disrupting maritime traffic and prompting the United States and United Kingdom to carry out retaliatory attacks.

Fears grow of an expansion of the conflict in the Middle East

