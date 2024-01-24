The US carried out an airstrike on Iraqi territory targeting militias supported by Iran

#carried #airstrike #Iraqi #territory #targeting #militias #supported #Iran

A missile is launched during a military exercise in southern Iran on January 19 – Photo: Iranian Army / WANA (West Asia News Agency) /

The United States carried out new airstrikes in Iraq on Tuesday: this time they attacked facilities used by militias supported by Iran. This was the response of the United States after they were repeatedly attacked, Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced.

According to the minister’s announcement, the strikes were aimed at facilities used by Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah and other Tehran-linked groups. “The strikes are a direct response to a series of attacks by Iranian-backed militia groups against US personnel in Iraq and Syria,” Austin wrote.

The United States Central Command said in a statement that headquarters and places used for training were targeted. A US defense official said the strikes were carried out in two locations in western Iraq, including al-Qa’im near the Syrian border and Juff al-Sahar, south of Baghdad.

“The president and I will not hesitate: we will take the necessary steps to protect our interests. But we do not seek to escalate the conflict in the region,” the defense minister wrote. According to a statement from the command of the Iraqi militias, at least one Kataib Hezbollah fighter was killed and two were wounded in the US airstrikes. Their spokesperson said that they will continue the strikes in order to “support our people in Gaza until the brutal killing machine supported by the Americans stops”.

Israel and Hamas are one step closer to agreeing on a 30-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, reports.

According to the agreement, Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners would be released, sources told the news agency. During the talks, Israel continued its attacks on Khan Younis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Qatar, the United States and Egypt have been holding talks since late December to find a solution to partially settle the differences between Israel and the Palestinian militant group. Such an agreement would also make it possible to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, Hamas and Israel remain at loggerheads over how to definitively end the war in Gaza, with Hamas refusing to move forward until this is resolved.

The Americans and the British bombed the Houthi rebels in Yemen again.

Within a short period of time, 21 Israeli soldiers died in the Gaza Strip, making it the biggest day of the war for the Israeli army. This brought the death toll of the Israeli army to 219, but their seriously wounded may already number 4,000.

The Israeli army claims to have encircled Han Younis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Six killed in an attack on a UN shelter.

The US would support a new ceasefire of up to 90 days.

