The US is considering sanctions after a Venezuelan court blocked the presidential candidate’s path

#sanctions #Venezuelan #court #blocked #presidential #candidates #path

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Venezuela’s Supreme Court, loyal to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, on Friday upheld a 15-year ban on opposition leader Maria Corina Machado from running for office and also confirmed that two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles could replace her. does not meet the requirements for participation in elections.

“The United States is currently reviewing its sanctions policy against Venezuela in light of this incident and recent political actions against democratic opposition candidates and civil society,” the State Department said in a statement.

The move comes after Maduro’s government and the opposition reached an agreement in Barbados last year to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 with international observers.

As part of that deal, the United States eased sanctions on Venezuela, allowed the US company Chevron to resume oil production on a limited scale and facilitated a prisoner exchange.

“This deeply concerning decision is contrary to the commitments made by Maduro and his representatives under the Barbados Election Action Plan to allow all parties to select their candidates in the presidential election,” the State Department noted.

The Supreme Court said that MC Machado’s ban would remain in effect “due to her participation in a … corruption conspiracy organized” by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Juan Guaido, who is currently in exile, has been recognized by dozens of countries as the legitimate winner of the 2018 elections. But after that election, Maduro was inaugurated for a second consecutive term, despite numerous allegations of fraud.

Also Read:  Coach Pep Guardiola made a strong statement before the great war with Arsenal

Maduro has not yet confirmed that he will seek a third term, but it is widely believed that he will.

Earlier this week, Maduro said the Barbados deal had been “mortally wounded” after government authorities said they had foiled a series of plots to assassinate him.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Devastating fire in large paint wholesaler in Harderwijk: ‘The company is lost’ | Harderwijk
Devastating fire in large paint wholesaler in Harderwijk: ‘The company is lost’ | Harderwijk
Posted on
Horea’s gorun is 400 years old: something sinister is said to be buried at its root
Horea’s gorun is 400 years old: something sinister is said to be buried at its root
Posted on
Who shows/broadcasts the women’s Super G in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the men’s Super G in Garmisch-Patenkirchen on TV and live stream?
Who shows/broadcasts the women’s Super G in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the men’s Super G in Garmisch-Patenkirchen on TV and live stream?
Posted on
Researchers develop manual to identify rare cells linked to allergies
Researchers develop manual to identify rare cells linked to allergies
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News