The US is considering sanctions after a Venezuelan court blocked the presidential candidate’s path

#sanctions #Venezuelan #court #blocked #presidential #candidates #path

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Venezuela’s Supreme Court, loyal to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, on Friday upheld a 15-year ban on opposition leader Maria Corina Machado from running for office and also confirmed that two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles could replace her. does not meet the requirements for participation in elections.

“The United States is currently reviewing its sanctions policy against Venezuela in light of this incident and recent political actions against democratic opposition candidates and civil society,” the State Department said in a statement.

The move comes after Maduro’s government and the opposition reached an agreement in Barbados last year to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 with international observers.

As part of that deal, the United States eased sanctions on Venezuela, allowed the US company Chevron to resume oil production on a limited scale and facilitated a prisoner exchange.

“This deeply concerning decision is contrary to the commitments made by Maduro and his representatives under the Barbados Election Action Plan to allow all parties to select their candidates in the presidential election,” the State Department noted.

The Supreme Court said that MC Machado’s ban would remain in effect “due to her participation in a … corruption conspiracy organized” by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Juan Guaido, who is currently in exile, has been recognized by dozens of countries as the legitimate winner of the 2018 elections. But after that election, Maduro was inaugurated for a second consecutive term, despite numerous allegations of fraud.

Maduro has not yet confirmed that he will seek a third term, but it is widely believed that he will.

Earlier this week, Maduro said the Barbados deal had been “mortally wounded” after government authorities said they had foiled a series of plots to assassinate him.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$