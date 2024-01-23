The US is demanding that Israel urgently investigate the death of a Palestinian-American teenager

#demanding #Israel #urgently #investigate #death #PalestinianAmerican #teenager

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

“We continue to work closely with the Israeli government to uncover as much information as possible and have called for an urgent investigation into the circumstances of his death,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$