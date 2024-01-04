The US is the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas in 2023: Who are the buyers?

#largest #exporter #liquefied #natural #gas #buyers

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports hit monthly and annual records in December, tanker tracking data showed, positioning the U.S. to overtake Qatar and Australia to become the top LNG exporter in 2023, according to analysts.

The United States stands out in global LNG supply growth in 2023, said Alex Munton, director of global gas and LNG research at consultancy Rapidan Energy Group, as it rises to 8.6 million metric tons leaving terminals in the US in December.

Qatar was the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas in 2022, with Australia the second largest that year, US government data show.

Full-year US exports rose 14.7% to 88.9 million metric tons (MT), driven primarily by the return to full production of the Freeport LNG plant, which suffered a fire in 2022. and as others increase processing efficiency, LSEG data shows.

Europe remained the main destination for US LNG exports in December with 5.43 MT, or just over 61% of total crude exports. In November, 68% of US LNG exports went to Europe, LSEG data showed.

The drop from the previous month reflected higher-than-normal temperatures in Europe and increased storage levels, analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy said. European gas storage was about 97% full at the beginning of December.

Asia was the second largest market for US LNG exports in December, taking 2.29 MT, or 26.6%, of exports, up from 18.5% in November. U.S. exports to Latin America were half a million metric tons, or just under 6 percent of total exports, LSEG ship-tracking data showed.

Natural gas flows to the seven major U.S. LNG export facilities rose an average of 14.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, up from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December. That topped the previous all-time monthly high of 4.3 bcfd in November, LSEG data showed.

US gas traded Tuesday morning at $2.55 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana, $9.81 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe and $11.52 per mmBtu in Japan Korea Marker (JKM) ) in Asia.