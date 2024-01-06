The US military said it shot down another drone over the Red Sea

#military #shot #drone #Red #Sea

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

The incident comes days after twelve US-led countries warned Yemen’s Houthi rebels of unspecified consequences if they did not end attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on social media on Saturday that “an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthis was shot down in self-defense by USS Laboon, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.”

The report added that no one was injured.

The incident took place in the south of the Red Sea, near several merchant ships, the report said.

USS Laboon destroyers deployed to the region shortly after the start of the Israel-Hamas war had previously shot down drones believed to have been launched by Houthi rebels.

According to the Pentagon, since the start of the war on October 7, the rebels have carried out more than 100 drone and missile strikes against targets in the Red Sea and Israel.

The Houthis say they are targeting Israel and Israeli-affiliated ships to force an end to an offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is at war with Hamas militants.

The attacks endanger the sea transit route, which accounts for up to 12 percent of global trade, so the United States established an international naval task force to protect Red Sea shipping.

Twelve countries led by the United States warned Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday of unspecified consequences if they do not end attacks on ships.

But Danish shipping giant Maersk said on Friday it would divert all ships around Africa instead of using the Red Sea and the Suez Canal for the foreseeable future, given the highly volatile situation.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$