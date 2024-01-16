The US reports two US Navy SEALs missing after a mission in Somalia

WASHINGTON – Two US Navy SEALs have been missing since last week’s mission off the coast of Somalia. This is informed by a report from the AP agency, which refers to three representatives of the American government.

Members of the US Navy’s special forces attempted to board a ship in the Gulf of Aden last Thursday. One is swept away by the waves while climbing, and based on SEAL rules, another member must jump in after his colleague. Both are now missing. The search and rescue mission continues, with the water in the area being warm, improving their chances of survival.

Both SEALs were part of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which operates in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea and Indian Ocean. They searched vessels in the Gulf of Aden area looking for illegal goods such as weapons and drugs. US Army Central Command said that for security reasons, it would not release any further information until the rescue operation was completed.

Thursday’s mission has no connection to Operation Prosperity Guardian, which is supposed to ensure security in the Red Sea for attacks by the Yemeni Houthis on merchant ships.

