The US stock market is engulfing the world while Europe watches from the sidelines

#stock #market #engulfing #world #Europe #watches #sidelines

It is more difficult for companies to access capital in Europe as investors demand greater compensation for risk

Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

The “Birkenstock spread” might sound like some real wardrobe malfunction, but it’s a way to see how two European shoe companies have performed on the stock markets since they went public, one in New York, the other in London. That should set off alarm bells in financial centers across the continent, not just Britain, writes Bloomberg editor Lionel Laurent.

The US became the home of Birkenstock Holdings. The company rebounded from one of its worst market debuts in two decades after choosing to list its shares in New York rather than in Germany. The stock price is now 8% above that of the initial public offering (IPO).

Meanwhile, London-listed shares in Dr Martens, whose Anglo-German shoes are a favorite of goth and punk fans, have tumbled around 40% over the same period and are well below their IPO price after a profit warning from November. Those companies make about 45 percent to 55 percent of their sales in the U.S., data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Fashion is fickle, but the underlying trend in the stock market is not.

While more companies are choosing to list in the US because of the promise of a higher price, access to larger available capital and a smaller, risk-averse investor base, Europe is lagging even further. US-listed companies make up almost 70% of the MSCI World index (which tracks the largest companies by market value in developed countries), up from about 50% a decade ago. This is largely a function of the growth of Big Tech in the US, but there are other issues as well. Britain’s share has shrunk to around 3.9%, about half of what it was before Brexit. The country’s trading volume has collapsed in recent years, allowing the EU to “cannibalize” London’s pool of listings as the eurozone touts its own financial centers and emerging market companies stay home.

Centers like Paris and Berlin have also not achieved much in closing the gap. France’s share in MSCI World is below 4%, and Amsterdam’s is growing slightly to 1.4%. While regulators are trying to encourage a more integrated EU capital market, continental cents still feel distinctively national. Because of the weakening so-called animal spirits (the term “animal spirits” was first used by Keynes and describes the instincts and emotions that influence human behavior and can be measured, for example, in consumer confidence – ed.) and sluggish economic growth the number of leafy in Europe companies have fallen by 17% over the past decade, but have grown slightly in the US, according to the trade association Amafi. Last year’s $14 billion raised by IPOs on European exchanges was the lowest amount in nearly a decade. Many companies are lining up for initial public offerings this year, from Renault’s Ampere division to Greece’s biggest airport.

There is a real cost to lagging behind the European market. On the one hand, it is more difficult for companies to access capital in Europe, as investors demand greater compensation for risk, says Per Einar Ellefsen, CEO of Amundsen Investment Management. Take the auto sector, where the ability to raise money is most important: in 2020, US carmaker Tesla raised billions in capital not once or twice, but three times within 10 months, and saw its share price rise instead of the expected decline that stock sales usually bring. It’s hard to imagine such a feat in Europe, where carmaker stock sales are rarer and smaller: Renault is eyeing a valuation of 8 to 10 billion euros for Ampere, but according to Bloomberg Intelligence it could actually be more low.

There is also the geopolitics of what German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck says is Europe’s “race” with the US and China. As trade flows become less global and more regional, where capital and companies go matters. That’s why Germany gave electric car battery maker Northvolt nearly €1 billion in subsidies to build a plant in Germany instead of going elsewhere. Northvolt has also secured a $5bn green loan, perhaps a sign of Europe’s stronger inclination towards debt financing. But stock markets will increasingly become a valuable source of capital for the energy transition. With an IPO clearly in Northvolt’s sights, Europe cannot afford to stay out of this race.

What can be done? It is clear that integrating the EU’s 27 disparate markets into one will be a game-changer, unifying rules and regulations to encourage more savings to go into shares. However, this will not be an easy feat as the national authorities are still jealously guarding their own.

Perhaps a good start would be to listen to the stock markets themselves. The head of the Irish stock exchange, Darryl Byrne, recently proposed a more level playing field for stamp duty on investment, which is 1% in Ireland, 0.3% in France and 0.5% in the UK (and zero in the US). Euronext Chief Executive Stefan Bujna, meanwhile, called for a rethink of insurance regulations known as Solvency II, which he said in 2016 were hampering the capacity of institutional investors to invest. A 2021 Solvency II report by the Institut Louis Bachelier estimates that regulatory restrictions could lead to a difference of 15 pp. in the potential allocation of capital by long-term investors.

Until Europe gets its act together, the Birkenstock spread can be expected to be a depressing sight.