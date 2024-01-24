The US struck targets in Iraq – Business news

#struck #targets #Iraq #Business #news

Photo by AFP/Scanpix.

American military forces, which are carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen, have also struck targets in Iraq. According to the Pentagon, the targets were targets possibly used by Iranian-backed militias.

Added Iraqi commentary

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that “proportionate” airstrikes were targeting Iran-linked groups operating inside Iraq.

“U.S. military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes against three facilities in Iraq used by the Iranian-backed Ketaeb Hezbollah militant group and other Iran-linked groups,” Austin said in a statement.

“These precision strikes are a direct response to a series of escalating attacks by Iranian-backed militias against US and coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria,” he added.

According to the head of the Pentagon, this was a “direct response” to attacks carried out by these groups against the United States and coalition allies in Iraq and Syria.

Last week, a missile attack on an air force base in western Iraq injured several US soldiers. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

L. Austin emphasized that he and US President Joe Biden “will not hesitate to take the necessary steps” to defend US interests.

“We do not seek to escalate the conflict in the region. However, we are fully prepared to take further measures to protect our people and facilities. We call on these groups and their Iranian backers to immediately stop these attacks,” he said.

Last week, American and British air forces launched an air campaign against the Houthis in Yemen.

The US has also established an international naval task force to protect Red Sea shipping from the Houthis, who threaten a transit route that carries up to 12% of global trade.

Yemen’s Houthis say they are carrying out attacks in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is at war with Hamas.

Violation of sovereignty

The US strikes “do not help ensure peace”, said a senior Iraqi official, adding that they were also a “gross violation of Iraqi sovereignty”.

“The US side should increase pressure to stop Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip, instead of targeting and bombing Iraqi National Organization bases,” National Security Adviser Qassem al-Aaraji said in a statement on the X social network.

[{“title”:”J. Bidenas: smūgiai hučių nesustabdė, bet kampanija tęsis”,”url”:”https://vz.lt/verslo-aplinka/2024/01/19/j-bidenas-smugiai-huciu-nesustabde-bet-kampanija-tesis”,”category”:”ARTICLE”,”profiles”:[1057,1067,1633]},{“title”:”US will reclassify Houthis to the list of terrorist groups”,”url”:”https://vz.lt/verslo-aplinka/2024/01/17/jav-is-naujo-priskirs- Hucius-on-the-list-of-terrorist-groups”,”category”:”ARTICLE”,”profiles”:[1057,1067,1633]},{“title”:”The US and the UK conducted new joint strikes against Yemen’s Houthis”,”url”:”https://vz.lt/verslo-aplinka/2024/01/23/jav-ir-jk-surenge -new-joint-strikes-on-the-Yemen-Houthis”,”category”:”ARTICLE”,”profiles”:[1057,1067,1633]}]

Choose the companies and topics you are interested in – we will inform you in a personal newsletter as soon as they are mentioned in “Verslo žinija”, “Sodra”, “Registrų centura”, etc. in the sources.

Topic “Business Environment”