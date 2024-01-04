The US would introduce a new type of execution, but according to the UN, it could be classified as torture

According to UN experts, the planned execution by nitrogen gas in the United States is a cause for concern, because it can cause extreme suffering to the condemned, so it can be classified as inhumane treatment and torture.

Convicted hitman Kenneth Smith is scheduled to be executed on January 25 in the state of Alabama by the procedure, in which a fatal lack of oxygen is induced in the body with nitrogen administered through a mask.

The UN rapporteurs asked the US judiciary not to carry out the sentence, as the hitherto untried procedure could cause a painful and humiliating death.

According to Smith’s lawyers, execution by nitrogen gas may violate the passage of the US Constitution prohibiting cruel punishments, but legal representatives consider it unconstitutional to try to execute their client a second time after the first unsuccessful attempt.

Kenneth Smith, now 58, who killed a man in 1988,

last November, they already tried to execute him by injecting poison, but then it was not possible to insert the line for introducing the poison into his vein.

In the United States, most executions are carried out by lethal injection, but some states have a problem obtaining barbiturates for executions because of a European Union regulation that prohibits the sale of execution drugs to prisons.

