The USA recovers twice and beats the Czech U20 hockey players in post-game shots – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

• The Americans, who won two sure victories before, scored the first goal against the Czech Republic in the second minute of the match, when Aizek Howard shot accurately.

• As the first period continued, the USA turned its attacks on the Czech goal and twice played in the majority, but was unable to capitalize. At the end of the period, Jakub Stancls equalized the result.

• In the second half of the match, the Czech Republic took the lead twice, but the Americans managed to fight back twice in a short moment after being behind. Adam Bareš and Robin Sapushek shot accurately for the Czech national team, while William Smith and Ryan Chesley stood out for the USA national team.

• In the third period, the teams played cautiously and did not determine the winner in 60 minutes.

• Information is being updated…

World U20 Masters Elite Division, Match Day Four

Gr.TimeGameResultA15.30Latvia – Finland0:4 (0:2; 0:1; 0:1)20.30Canada – SwedenB13.00Norway – Slovakia4:8 (1:2; 0:5; 3:1)18.00Czech Republic – USA3: 4 PM (1:1; 2:2; 0:0)

Group ranking

VTeamSUUPZPZGatePTeamSUUPZPZGateP1.Canada2200015:26Slovakia3300017:692.Sweden2200011:06USA3210019:783.Finland310029:93Czech Republic3101113:1144.Germany210014:83Switzerland200023: 1405. Latvia300030:200 Norway300036:200

