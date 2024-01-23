The vaccine that promises to cure alopecia puts the hair transplant industry on alert

#vaccine #promises #cure #alopecia #puts #hair #transplant #industry #alert

Finding the ‘cure’ against baldness or alopecia has been one of the great objectives of the pharmaceutical industry for years. The growth and sales potential of the company that manages to discover the medicine that prevents or ends baldness will be almost infinite. It is estimated that 53% of men between 40 and 49 years old suffer from some type of alopecia globally. Although not everyone is willing to pay for a treatment or simply does not mind losing their hair, you only have to take a look at the boom in the hair transplant industry to deduce that a drug or vaccine that puts an end to baldness (without need surgery) would be remarkably successful and, at the same time, threaten this promising industry. Everything indicates that the cure for alopecia is closer than ever.

There are many reasons why people lose hair on their heads. There is not only one type of alopecia. One type of alopecia is sudden, rapid hair loss that occurs after an infection or receiving chemotherapy. Another rare type is losing clumps of hair due to an autoimmune condition, called alopecia areata. However, the most common and the one in which the pharmaceutical industry and researchers are putting much of their efforts is known androgenic alopecia (responsible for 95% of cases) or male/female pattern baldness. In men, this condition is common and begins around the crown of the head and forehead, and is related to male sex hormones. However, until very recently the exact trigger was not perfectly understood.

Research over the past few decades has revealed that people who lose hair are not actually losing their hair. What happens is that this hair becomes smaller and finer, which is known in hair jargon as ‘miniaturization’. This hair loses size and thickness due to an enzyme commonly known as DHT (dihydrotestosterone) and which is related to testosterone. Thus, the truth is that bald people have practically the same amount of hair that they had when they showed off their lush hair, the problem is that those hairs are practically invisible.

A challenge for the hair transplant industry

How do you fight this? Until now, the most ‘efficient’ way to end or hide this type of alopecia is through a hair transplant or graft, a kind of ‘patch’ (since it does not attack the root of the problem) that looks very good. This type of surgery has improved greatly in recent years through innovation and the search for new, less invasive and much more visual formulas. However, after the transplant, the patient (if they want to keep the rest of their hair, the area that has not received the hairs from the donor area) must follow a lifelong treatment that scares many.

This treatment is based mainly on the intake of certain vitamins and a daily pill composed of finasteride or dutasteride, which helps neutralize the transformation of testosterone into DHT. These pills, used in time, are in many cases more than enough to prevent severe alopecia and even, on occasion, reverse part of the hair loss. What’s more, if you have a friend or family member who is losing hair at a rapid pace and suddenly you notice that the process stops or even reverses, do not think that it is because they have changed their hairstyle, your friend is taking finasteride, but does not want to tell you. .

With all this, the hair transplant industry has grown intensely in recent years. According to Global Market Isights, the size of the hair transplant market is between $5 billion and $8 billion. However, estimates, given global demographic projections, estimate that this market could reach $37 billion in 2032. However, these projections do not take into account disruptive events such as the appearance of a definitive vaccine or treatment. against baldness. This, which until recently was a remote possibility, has gained considerable probabilities over the past year. The industry must remain alert to these advances, which although they will not change the scenario this year, they can do so in the medium term.

Great advances against alopecia

In the not too distant future, being bald will be a decision made by each individual. This is a sector in which advances have been announced on several occasions that seemed to put an end to alopecia and that, finally, ended in borage waters. So we must take this type of publications with some caution, even if it is the scientists themselves who are making very promising claims. A few months ago, Maksim Plikus, the biologist and researcher at the University of California, told New Scientist magazine that “people are starting to get excited because we are reaching a tipping point.”

Why this optimism within the scientific world? As revealed by the prestigious magazine New Scientist, it all started about 10 years ago. Harvard University cell biologist Karl Koehler made a key breakthrough almost unintentionally (serendipity). At the time, he and his team were trying to grow a type of cell found in the inner ear using stem cells. These ear cells are closely related to skin cells, and the researchers discovered that every time they attempted a culture, patches of skin appeared growing as a byproduct. At first, this was a headache because it hindered the work: “It was those weeds in our garden that we were trying to eliminate,” says Koehler. They then realized that these skin fragments, if allowed to grow, formed two layers (the dermis and the epidermis) and, over time, even hair follicles. This last one changed everything.

With these ‘pieces’ of Koehler’s hairy skin, the way was opened to grow new hairs, which is quite an advance. “We’re definitely thinking about this,” Koehler says. However, there will be obstacles, such as growing the skin and overcoming graft rejection; the skin would likely have to grow from stem cells taken from the transplant recipient. “All of this would be very expensive and time-consuming,” but perhaps there is a simpler option.

At the root of each hair there is a group of dermal papilla cells, which participate in hair growth. We know that in some hair follicles, such as those on the head, these crucial cells are lost with each successive cycle of hair growth, until they disappear completely, so why not replace the dermal papilla cells?

This is where Maksim Pilkus’ research comes into play. Researchers led by the University of California, Irvine, published a study in 2022 that asserted that the precise mechanism by which dermal papilla cells (fibroblasts specialized in producing signals at the bottom of each hair follicle) promote a new growth. Although it is well known that dermal papilla cells play a fundamental role in the control of hair growth, the genetic basis of the activating molecules involved is not well understood. These experts found a molecule called SCUBE3 that potently stimulates hair growth and may offer a therapeutic treatment for androgenetic alopecia.

“At different times during the life cycle of the hair follicle, the same dermal papilla cells can send signals that trigger the growth of new hair,” said Maksim Plikus, author of the study. “We reveal that the SCUBE3 molecule, which dermal papilla cells naturally produce, is the messenger used to ‘tell’ neighboring hair stem cells to start dividing, heralding the start of new hair growth.” .

Plikus believes the SCUBE3 molecule could be injected directly into the scalp, or perhaps administered like RNA-modifying vaccines, where cells are given instructions to make the protein, similar to how some Covid vaccines work. 19. The first thing is to understand if SCUBE3 is safe as a drug. A spin-off company called Amplifica has begun early-stage clinical trials to establish this, New Scientist says.

Vaccines take their process

However, from the Spanish Society of Hair Restoration (SERECAP) they ask for calm and explain in statements to elEconomista.es that “the SCUBE3 is still in the research phase, since approximately a year ago, the first results appeared in mice. In general, it takes 5 to 15 years for a drug to be marketed, with an average of 10 years, and some are not marketed in humans, as happened with RU-58841,” these experts say.

“Currently, there are several promising and hopeful lines of research, some closer to commercialization, such as SAMiRNA or antibody therapies, but in most cases we will not see them, at best, commercialized in a few years. Specifically, RNA therapies are essentially cell stimulators, so it must be studied whether they can stimulate other cells, in addition to the target cells, other possible side effects and long-term results,” SERECAP adds.

However, Pilkus explains that the reason for optimism in this field has nothing to do with any particular treatment. Rather, the great hope for people suffering from alopecia is our growing understanding of the signals that drive hair growth and loss. This is what has created a huge turning point that suggests that there will be many ways to intervene in the process. “That increases the odds of finding a strategy that works.” If the vaccine that cures baldness ends up arriving, the hair transplant industry will be forced to reconvert itself, just as has happened throughout history with so many industries-professions that have become outdated as technology and innovation was advancing.