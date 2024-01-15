The validity of the ITP could decrease to 6 months. The category of cars affected by the new law in 2024

#validity #ITP #decrease #months #category #cars #affected #law

The validity of the Periodic Technical Inspection (ITP) could be reduced to 6 months, according to a new draft amendment to the traffic law.

According to a draft Government ordinance under public debate, it is proposed that certain types of cars be subject to the ITP once every 6 months.

Proposed changes to the periodic technical inspection and alternative transport laws could come into force soon.

At the same time, low-speed vehicles would be exempted from this inspection obligation.

The Ministry of Transport has launched in public debate the project proposing to reduce the validity period of the ITP to 6 months for rented vehicles, including those in the “RENT A CAR” category and those used under the rental regime with a driver.

According to the new legislative proposal, vehicles intended for the transport of people in taxi mode and those used in the car rental activity, as defined in Law no. 38/2003 regarding transport by taxi and rental, will be required to perform ITP at 6-month intervals.

Until now, only vehicles intended for the transport of people were subject to the ITP every six months according to the current legislation.

What is the validity of ITP in 2024

3 years for new cars. The term for performing the first inspection is counted from the date of the first registration, and for the next periodic technical inspection, from the date of the previous one.

For 2 years vehicles with less than 8 seats; motorcycles, mopeds, 3-wheeled vehicles and quadricycles.

1 year for cars older than 12 years; vehicles for transporting goods, with a maximum total weight over 3,500 kg; vehicles with at least 4 wheels, for the transport of goods, with a maximum total mass below 3,500 kg.

From 6 months for cars for transporting people in taxi mode and vehicles with more than 8 seats.

ITP for slow vehicles is removed

The new normative act is supposed to eliminate the obligation of ITP in the case of certain types of vehicles.

“The provisions of this ordinance do not apply to cars propelled with a maximum speed that does not exceed 25 km/h, slow vehicles, tracked vehicles, trams and animal-drawn vehicles,” the draft states.

The road code states that a slow vehicle is one that, by design, cannot exceed 25 km/h. But two- or three-wheeled vehicles, quadricycles, agricultural or forestry tractors, trailers intended to be towed by agricultural or forestry tractors, as well as self-propelled cars are exceptions.