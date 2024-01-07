The validity period of the voucher is changed. What are the new tolls and prices

Date of update: 07/01/2024 09:54 Date of publication: 07/01/2024 09:51

Photo: Digi24

The authorities announce changes to the validity period of the scrap. Drivers will be able to pay the toll for one day, but it will be cheaper by only three lei compared to the current one, for one week. The road tax with a period of three months disappears and the one valid for two months appears.

The deadline for introducing the new validity periods is 25 March 2024.

One of the changes expected by Romanians is the introduction of the rovinite for a day. However, the price will be quite high – 2.5 euros, compared to 3 euros, which is currently the cost of the rovinia for a week.

The latter would be replaced by a road tax for 10 days, at the price of 3.3 euros.

Instead of the current 90-day toll, we will have the toll for 60 days, at the price of 28.2 euros for goods vehicles and 8.4 euros for cars.

Currently, in Romania we can buy tickets for a week, a month, 3 months or a year. After March 25, the duration of the ruin will be one day, 10 days, one month, 2 months or one year.

For the one-year pass, the rates will not be changed. We will still pay 28 euros for cars and 1210 euros for trucks.

Editor :
M.B.

More Interesting News