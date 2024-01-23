The VALUABLE gesture of Lionel Messi with an Argentine JOURNALIST and his family

#VALUABLE #gesture #Lionel #Messi #Argentine #JOURNALIST #family

Lionel Messi is preparing for the tour of Saudi Arabia and Asia with Inter Miami after playing friendlies against El Salvador and FC Dallas, both away. In the little time he had free between one trip and the other, the captain of the Argentine National Team received journalist Martín Arévalo along with his wife, Cora Debarbieri – who is also a journalist – and his little daughter Isabella.

Read also: Inter Miami lost 1-0 with FC Dallas in the second friendly of the year: Lionel Messi came out in the second half

Through his Instagram account, Arévalo shared the images of the meeting with the Argentine star and thanked him for receiving them. “Between trip and trip and game and game, and knowing that we were already returning to Argentina, you took valuable time away from your family to give it to mine and get to know my daughter,” he wrote.

In the photos, Lionel Messi poses with the little girl in his arms and a smile on his face. Then, both journalists took turns taking photos with the captain of the National Team, while the latter was the one holding Isabella.

Lionel Messi received Martín Arévalo and his family in Miami. (Photo: Capture)

“Thank you with all my heart for this unforgettable memory. And for giving Isabella a shout-out… That she has had your shirt since she was born. I love you very much. To you and yours,” concluded the journalist, who on several occasions argued with colleagues for defending Ten.

Also Read:  Jairo Concha to Sports University: former Alianza Lima footballer reached an agreement with the cream team and will be at the centenary of the U | Sports

Read also: Lionel Messi’s reaction when a 17-year-old rival approached him to ask for a photo after the defeat

Additionally, during his visit to the Pink DRV Stadium, Arévalo was received by Gerardo Tata Martino, current coach of Las Garzas. “If Isabella wanted to learn, she came into the arms of those people who always teach. In football, and most importantly, in life,” the communicator shared.

Tata Martino with Martín Arévalo and his daughter Isabella. (Photo: Capture)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israeli troops will be withdrawn from Gaza to be sent to the West Bank
Israeli troops will be withdrawn from Gaza to be sent to the West Bank
Posted on
Taxes. The court resolved the issue related to tax obligations when withdrawing money from PPK
Taxes. The court resolved the issue related to tax obligations when withdrawing money from PPK
Posted on
Philips launches new 2024 TV models
Philips launches new 2024 TV models
Posted on
Sale of diamonds yields more USD billion to the State –
Sale of diamonds yields more USD billion to the State –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News