The VALUABLE gesture of Lionel Messi with an Argentine JOURNALIST and his family

Lionel Messi is preparing for the tour of Saudi Arabia and Asia with Inter Miami after playing friendlies against El Salvador and FC Dallas, both away. In the little time he had free between one trip and the other, the captain of the Argentine National Team received journalist Martín Arévalo along with his wife, Cora Debarbieri – who is also a journalist – and his little daughter Isabella.

Through his Instagram account, Arévalo shared the images of the meeting with the Argentine star and thanked him for receiving them. “Between trip and trip and game and game, and knowing that we were already returning to Argentina, you took valuable time away from your family to give it to mine and get to know my daughter,” he wrote.

In the photos, Lionel Messi poses with the little girl in his arms and a smile on his face. Then, both journalists took turns taking photos with the captain of the National Team, while the latter was the one holding Isabella.

Lionel Messi received Martín Arévalo and his family in Miami. (Photo: Capture)

“Thank you with all my heart for this unforgettable memory. And for giving Isabella a shout-out… That she has had your shirt since she was born. I love you very much. To you and yours,” concluded the journalist, who on several occasions argued with colleagues for defending Ten.

Additionally, during his visit to the Pink DRV Stadium, Arévalo was received by Gerardo Tata Martino, current coach of Las Garzas. “If Isabella wanted to learn, she came into the arms of those people who always teach. In football, and most importantly, in life,” the communicator shared.

Tata Martino with Martín Arévalo and his daughter Isabella. (Photo: Capture)