The value of Inter Miami grows by 74% thanks to Messi

Sergi Vélez Lucerón 01/25/2024 at 20:09 CET

Leo Messi has probably achieved everything one could have dreamed of in the world of football. World Cup, Copa América, Ballon d’Or, The Best, Champions, leagues, cups and countless titles, which it would be difficult for him to finish mentioning without leaving any of them forgotten. His tragic departure from Barça and his final in Europe with PSG have left a bitter aftertaste regarding his last dance in the football elite. However, his mark remains indelible also in America.

Half a year after his arrival at Inter Miami, the MLS franchise has positioned itself as one of the most valuable on a national and even global level. Jorge Mas, owner of Inter Miami, warned at the time in an interview for CNBC that Messi’s arrival crossed the borders of sport, for the entity known by the nickname ‘Las Herons’.

He was not wrong, since according to Joe Pompliano The value of the club has gone from 585 million dollars in 2023 to 1,020 million dollars in 2024. What’s more, this increase represents 74% more than the previous year.

Furthermore, the entity run by David Beckham has increased its income from 55 to 127 million dollars and it is ‘de facto’ the third most valuable club in the MLS, as Pompliano points out. He demonstrates this way the ‘Messi effect’ that sweeps wherever it goes. A brand that does not go unnoticed and that makes those around it, in this case a much better entity, also in the numerical and economic aspect.