The value of the heritage of the Royal Donation is finally known, 120 years after the donation from King Leopold II to Belgium

It was a mystery never solved in 120 years. By a law of December 31, 1903, published in the Moniteur Belge on January 1, 1904, the Belgian State accepted the donation of goods and land made to it by King Leopold II. An autonomous public institution, called the Royal Donation, was founded in 1930 to administer all these assets. But no estimate of the value of his heritage had ever been made. Till today.

Reading the 2022 balance sheet of the Royal Donation, which has just been published on its site, we learn that its real estate assets amount to 231.4 million euros.

This heritage includes a vast collection of buildings, infrastructure and various lands covering thousands of hectares. The best-known properties are the castles of Belvédère (residence of Albert II and Paola), Stuyvenberg, Val Duchesse, Ciergnon and Fenffe, the villas Schonenberg and Clémentine (residences of Princess Astrid and Prince Laurent), or the Vendôme cinema and the BELvue museum in Brussels. The Donation also owns dozens of houses and offices all over the country, sports fields, a rest home in Ostend, industrial buildings, farms, forests, etc.

Fields, pastures and dunes to be integrated in 2023

This value of 231 million is, however, underestimated. Contacted by our colleagues from La Libre, Fabrice Carton, the delegated administrator of the Donation, explains that the buildings and infrastructures of the royal domain of Laeken (greenhouses, staff buildings, hangars and workshops), the Japanese Tower, the Chinese Pavilion, as well as the Astrid Chapel in Küssnacht am Rigi (in Switzerland) were not counted in the 2022 financial year. “These buildings and infrastructures are historical monuments. Given the nature of these monuments, it is difficult to evaluate them for accounting purposes,” he explains.

Likewise, “undeveloped land (fields, pastures, dunes, etc.) were not valued for the 2022 accounts. They will be valued when the 2023 accounts are submitted.” This should lead to a non-marginal increase in the total value of assets.

The Royal Donation must ensure the maintenance and management of its assets from its own funds, without contribution of public money.

Note that the royal palace of Brussels, the King’s workplace, as well as the castle of Laeken, where King Philippe and his family reside, do not belong to the Donation, but to the Belgian State and are placed on available to the Head of State for the exercise of his functions.

In addition to real estate assets, the 2022 balance sheet of the Royal Donation also includes biological assets for a cumulative amount of 52.9 million euros. “The biological assets consist of wood linked to forestry operations in Ardenne and Tervuren,” says Mr. Carton. In other words, this is the value of the trees growing on the hundreds of hectares of forests belonging to the Donation.

The Donation has put its accounts in order

The Royal Donation is an autonomous public institution of the State. This means that it must ensure the maintenance and management of its assets with its own funds, without the contribution of public money. Its income comes from the sale of wood, its rest home, the exploitation of land, the rental of offices and other buildings, financial products, etc.

At the end of 2019, a journalistic investigation prompted the Donation to bring some order and transparency to its accounts, in particular by adopting modern accounting standards.

At the end of 2019, a consortium of Flemish journalists published an investigation according to which the Donation used tricks and tricks to get the public authorities, and therefore taxpayers, to cover part of its expenses. Those in charge of the institution have always contested this vision of things. But the journalistic investigation encouraged the Donation to bring some order and transparency to its accounts, in particular by adopting modern accounting standards (transition from cash accounting to accrual accounting). One of the expected effects was precisely the evaluation of its real estate assets.

This new accounting has already been used for the 2020 and 2021 financial years, but the institution benefited from a three-year transition period to carry out the estimation of real estate assets. This is now done in the 2022 financial year (with the exception, therefore, of undeveloped land which will be included in the 2023 balance sheet).

The year 2022 ends in the red

After experiencing difficult times, the financial situation of the Royal Donation has improved considerably over the last fifteen years, in particular thanks to an increase in revenue. Through a series of audits, the Court of Auditors also asked the institution to improve its accounting, its budgetary and financial management and its internal control. What was done.

The Royal Donation has started to publish documents on its operation

The 2022 balance sheet nevertheless shows a final loss of 5.4 million euros, while the Donation closed the year 2021 with a profit of 3.5 million. The importance of this loss “must be qualified”, comments the managing director, “because it includes a certain number of exceptional elements having no effect on cash flow”.

Thus, a negative amount of 3.3 million euros comes from a reduction in the valuation of biological assets. In other words, the wood has lost value. “On the one hand, there is a return to normal effect with regard to the market price of wood, it being understood that the year 2021 was exceptionally good,” explains Fabrice Carton. And, on the other hand, certain forest portions have suffered several negative events, mainly major storms leading to the total loss of several hectares of forest, as well as the spread of bark beetles (so-called pest insects, Editor’s note) on certain plots. Wood is and remains a completely natural product, which is – strongly – exposed to local conditions.”

“Excluding these ‘fair value’ adjustments, the financial result for the year 2022 would have resulted in a loss of 1.9 million euros,” concludes Mr. Carton. However, “this result is also made up of exceptional elements which are not a priori intended to be repeated”, such as “the evacuation of a building, with the associated costs (payment of fees to tenants, payment of invoices to contractors for stability, demolition, architects’ fees, etc.).”