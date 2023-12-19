The Vatican authorizes the blessing of irregular couples

A great first in history. The Vatican offers the possibility of blessing to irregular couples. This is the main content of the “Fiducia supplicans”, a document of the dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, published yesterday, December 18. The Vatican understands by irregular couples, couples of the same sex, and those who do not live according to the standards of Christian moral doctrine. The Vatican wants to clarify things so that there is no confusion. The “blessing” stated in this document does not mean that the Catholic will authorize “same-sex marriages”. “Possibility of blessing couples in an irregular situation and same-sex couples, apart, however, from any ritualization and imitation of marriage,” we can read in this press release.

In this declaration “Fiducia supplicans” it is stated that the Church does not have the power to confer a liturgical blessing on irregular or same-sex couples. But we must avoid the risk of reducing the meaning of blessings to this sole point of view, by claiming, for a simple blessing, “the same moral conditions as those required for the reception of the sacraments”.

And that “blessings are offered to all, without asking for anything”, in order to “make these people feel that they remain blessed despite their serious errors”, and “that the heavenly Father continues to want their good and to hope that they ultimately open themselves to the good.” It refers to people who come spontaneously to ask for a blessing, whether on pilgrimages, at shrines, or even on the street when they meet a priest.

The possibility of these blessings, which represents a gesture towards those who, recognizing themselves as destitute and in need of its help, do not claim the legitimacy of their own status, but ask that everything that is true, good and humanly valid in their lives and in their relationships be invested, healed and uplifted by the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Thus, the ordained minister could ask for peace, health, a spirit of patience, dialogue and mutual assistance, but also the light and strength of God, to be able to fully accomplish his will. This blessing will never be performed at the same time as the civil rites of union, nor even in connection with them. Nor with clothes, gestures or words specific to marriage, to avoid “any form of confusion and scandal”.

