The Vatican court sentenced the cardinal to 5.5 years in prison – Respublika.lt

Angelo Becciu, 75, a former adviser to Pope Francis and once considered a candidate for the papacy himself, was the most senior Catholic cleric to appear before the Vatican’s criminal court.

He and nine other defendants, including financiers, lawyers and former Vatican employees, were on trial on charges of financial crimes related to a murky London property deal.

The president of the court, Giuseppe Pignatone, read out the verdict on Saturday, in which A. Becciu is accused of embezzlement, abuse of official position and pressure on witnesses.

His lawyer, Fabio Viglione, said they respected the verdict but would “definitely” appeal it. He was also fined 8,000 euros.

The basis of the legal process is 350 million. purchase of luxury real estate in London worth €380 million as part of the 2014 started investments that ultimately cost the Vatican tens of millions of euros.

in 2021 The trial that began in July shed light on the opaque finances of the Holy See, which Pope Francis, in 2013 after taking over the helm of the Catholic Church in March, he tried to fix it.

It is also a test of his reforms. Weeks before the trial, Pope Francis gave the Vatican’s civil courts the power to try cardinals and bishops, although they were previously tried by a court led by cardinals.

Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi asked for a prison sentence of seven years and three months for A. Becciu and four to thirteen years for the other defendants.

Becciu has always vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “completely baseless” and insisting he never took a penny.

For its part, the Holy See saw itself as the “victimized country” and, through Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolina, asked the court to “punish all crimes.”

Since the start of the trial, more than 80 hearings have taken place in a special room in the Vatican Museums, where a portrait of a smiling Pope Francis hangs on the wall.

The trial was hampered by procedural disputes, and defense lawyers complained that they could not access key evidence.

A. Becciu, a world-traveled former Vatican diplomat, was almost constantly in the courtroom.

From 2011 to 2018, he was the second most important person in the Secretariat of State, the Vatican department that works most closely with the Pope.

He was transferred to head another department, and in 2020 resigned abruptly in September after being informed of the investigation against him.

Initially, he told the court, it was related to an investigation into €125,000 in Vatican funds he donated to a charity in his native Sardinia, which prosecutors said benefited his brother, who ran the organization. But he was later involved in investigations into the purchase and sale of property in London’s Sloane Street.

The defendants include the two brokers involved in the London deal, Gianluigi Torzis and Raffaele Mincione, as well as Enrico Crasso, a former Vatican investment manager, and Fabrizio Tirabassi, a former Vatican employee.

Becciu is also accused of making payments to Sardinian Cecilia Marogna – who is also on trial – which he says were supposed to help negotiate the release of a Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali.