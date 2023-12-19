The Vaud climate plan would only allow an 8% reduction in greenhouse gases – rts.ch

#Vaud #climate #plan #reduction #greenhouse #gases #rts.ch

The Vaud climate plan adopted in 2020 provided for a 50 to 60% reduction in greenhouse gases. An EPFL audit has since shown that only 8% reduction is possible with cantonal measures.

Tuesday morning, members of the Objectif Climat collective, which brings together around thirty associations such as Greenpeace, Renovate Switzerland and ATE Vaud, distributed the EPFL audit to the heads of parliamentary groups in Lausanne before the Grand Council . The objective of the operation was to meet the parliamentary group leaders and deputies.

For Philippe Thalmann, professor of economics at EPFL, it is necessary to encourage the Grand Council to adopt measures going beyond the climate plan: “there are relatively ambitious measures but not enough to compensate for the growth of emissions that we will have in the canton of Vaud by 2030, simply due to economic growth and population growth,” he explained in Tuesday’s 12:45 p.m.

New version of the climate plan

Aware of the efforts required to achieve these objectives, the canton is currently working on a new version of the climate plan with measures targeting the famous 50 to 60% CO2 reduction, as explained by the cantonal climate delegate, Remi Schweizer :

“There is a whole series of investments in key areas to decarbonize, such as freight transport. Today, we know how to do it, we have the solutions. Now, we must also bring the population with us and do so that climate measures are also socially acceptable and economically sustainable.”

Faced with the climate emergency, Objectif Climat will continue its action every day of the Grand Council session in January and February 2024. This pressure was well experienced this morning by the group leaders.

A well-received action

Jerôme De Benedictis, head of the Vert’Libéral (VD) group, appreciated the collective’s desire to communicate: “by coming to discuss with us, by coming to convince us, by coming to explain to us what the experts say concerning the climate emergency, we are shown that it is important and we listen to that willingly.”

The head of the Ensemble à gauche-POP group, Elodie Lopez, also approves of Objectif Climat’s action: “I think it does a lot of good to have mobilizations in front of Parliament. It allows us to have direct contact with our deputies.”

As for the new climate plan, it should be adopted by the Council of State during 2024.

TV subject: Pierre Jenny

Adaptation web: mac