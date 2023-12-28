The vehicle tax decree for 2024 in Colombia is already known

#vehicle #tax #decree #Colombia

01:00 PM

This morning the new decree was announced that establishes how much Colombians will have to pay taxes on their vehicles. This adjustment is made every year and normally the change is minimal. Each owner contributes according to the value of their vehicle.

This adjustment will come into effect on January 1, 2024. This change is brought forward according to article 145 of Law 488 of 1998. The rates for private vehicles were as follows:

1. Vehicles up to $54,057,000 pay a 1.5% tax.

2. Cars with a value between $54,057,000 and $121,625,000, pay 2.5%.

3. Automobiles over $121,625,000, the tax will be 3.5%.

What will really change for 2024 are the limits to cancel each percentage. This year the limit to pay 1.5% was for vehicles worth $52,483,000, the 2.5% was for vehicles up to $118,083,000, and those above that last amount paid 3.5%.

The decree explains that in accordance with article 3 of Law 242 of 1995, when issuing regulations that regulate the updating of values ​​established by law, the National Government must consider the inflation goal as an estimate of the behavior of prices for the year. in which those values ​​are applied.

Reason why the Government took into account that the Board of Directors of the Bank of the Republic confirmed that the inflation goal for Colombia in 2024 is 3%.

In that order of ideas, to know the amount you must pay, you only have to multiply the value of your vehicle by the corresponding tax percentage and then divide by 100.

For example, if you have a private vehicle costing $45 million, you would fall into the 1.5% category. That means you must multiply the two values ​​and divide by 100. That would yield a tax of $675,000.

On the other hand, if you own a more luxurious car, worth around $140,000 million, then you must multiply by 3.5%. In that case, you would have to pay taxes of about $1.57 million next year.

It is different if your car is electric, since this particular one has benefits as it is consistent with climate change policies. Therefore, they have tax reductions compared to vehicles that run on traditional gasoline.

Likewise, electric vehicles have a 10% discount on the SOAT and the technical-mechanical inspection. Also, they are free of license plate and have the advantage of circulating normally on days without a car in the different cities.