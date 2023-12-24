The verdict of a well-known analyst on the crisis. Why we will all get less money and pay more taxes

#verdict #wellknown #analyst #crisis #money #pay #taxes

The well-known financial analyst Radu Georgescu announces difficult times for Romania, given that the government wants to extract more than 20 billion from the dry stone. The risks of having big economic problems are huge, he warns.

Taxes and prices increase, private incomes decrease. PHOTO: 123 RF

Managing partner at CFO Network, the renowned financial analyst Radu Georgescu has no good news for the end of 2023. The well-known analyst warns that difficult times are ahead for Romania and explains why.

“Many people have asked me to calculate the taxes they have to pay starting January 1, 2024. So, I made a complex excel in which all the tax changes from the year 2024 are integrated. In this excel you can calculate the taxes from year 2024 and 2023 for employees, PFAs, SRLs with all forms of taxation: 1% income tax, 3% income tax or profit tax,” he began his Facebook post.

Then it also explains how that excel can be used: “You can download the excel for free from this link:

You only need to fill in yellow colored cells. It will surely help you. Below is a small summary of the tax changes in 2024. In short, we will all be paying more taxes. Directly and indirectly,” he explains.

Radu Georgescu. PHOTO: Facebook

This is where the really bad news comes from, but also unbeatable arguments. “1. All employees who have meal tickets will pay CASS at their value. Employees will have their net salary lower by approximately 70 lei starting January 1, 2024. See in excel what taxes you pay as an employee in 2024. 2. Approximately 300,000 SRLs will pay 3 times higher income tax in 2024. Because the tax was increased from 1% to 3% starting January 1, 2024. See in excel when you can apply 1% tax and when you apply 3% tax”, he also wrote.

No one escapes

But it’s not just businesses and employees who will be taking more money out of their pockets to pay their taxes. “3. Around 400,000 PFAs will pay higher fees from 1 January. Because the ceiling for CASS payment was increased from two minimum salaries to five minimum salaries. See in excel how much you have to pay for PFAs. 4. Indirectly we will all pay more taxes. Because the taxes have been increased at banks and at companies with a turnover over 50 million euros. These companies will include the new taxes in their prices,” he added.

In this context, the economic crisis, recession is almost impossible to avoid, warns Radu Georgescu. “5. The probability of a recession in 2024 is 99.99%. With these tax increases, the state wants to take 20 billion lei per year from the private sector. A very large amount for Romania’s economy. During the last financial crisis, in 2010, the increase in taxes took only 5 billion lei from the private sector. This means that starting from January 1, 2024, there will be less money for people, less money for consumption”, is the alarm signal raised by Georgescu.