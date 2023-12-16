The Victoria Harbor flight demonstration of the domestically produced C919 passenger aircraft attracted a large number of citizens to watch on both sides of the Victoria Harbor.

#Victoria #Harbor #flight #demonstration #domestically #produced #C919 #passenger #aircraft #attracted #large #number #citizens #watch #sides #Victoria #Harbor

[Now News Channel]The domestically produced C919 passenger aircraft performed a flight demonstration over Victoria Harbor, attracting a large number of citizens to watch on both sides of the Victoria Harbor.

The highlight of the morning was the flight demonstration. C919 took off from the airport before 10:30. After circling Lamma Island, it appeared over Victoria Harbor at about 10:50 and flew over Victoria Harbor from west to east.

C919 circled Hong Kong Island twice in total. The first flight altitude was about 1,500 feet, and the second flight was lower, only about 1,000 feet. Viewed from the Sky 100 Observation Deck, C919 flew below.

The flight display attracted a large number of citizens and tourists to watch on both sides of Victoria Harbor and on the top of the mountain.

Mr. Qiu, a citizen: “I feel a little proud. Because it is an aircraft developed by the country, we are all very excited. We have wanted to come and see its heroic appearance early in the morning.”

Citizen Aarshdeep: “I was born in Hong Kong. When I see aircraft made in China, I feel a sense of accomplishment and belonging. It is rare for new aircraft to leave the factory. Now that China has produced an aircraft, everyone will want to fly.”

Mr. He, a mainland tourist: “Not only does it look good, I think it also has another meaning. The planes we usually see may be from overseas, but this meaning is different. Next time we must climb higher to see more. More clearly.”

Both the C919 and ARJ21 were developed by COMAC. The C919 can carry up to 192 passengers and has a longest range of more than 5,500 kilometers. It currently mainly serves the regular route from Shanghai to Chengdu, Sichuan.

This is the first time that the domestically produced passenger aircraft C919 and ARJ21 have visited a city outside the mainland. In addition to flying demonstrations in Victoria Harbor, they also parked at the airport for static displays. The passenger aircraft will leave Hong Kong and return to Shanghai on Sunday.

