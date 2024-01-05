The VIPER rover is already half finished – Kosmonautix.cz

#VIPER #rover #finished #Kosmonautix.cz

The team responsible for the VIPER lunar rover is now fully immersed in the construction of the flight specimen that will head to the moon later this year. As revealed by Dan Andrews, the manager of the whole project, the work is already about halfway done. All the science instrument teams have already delivered their hardware, which the integration and test team has taken over. These people will take care of installing the instruments in the body of the flight specimen. But we don’t have to use only the future tense – all but one are already in their places.

As Dan Andrews further revealed, it has already been possible to procure most of the key pieces of hardware from external suppliers. This, too, is an important milestone as many vendors of mission-critical parts have experienced delays in their deliveries, falling on post-Covid supply chain complications that are still reverberating through industrial enterprises. “It’s good that VIPER has already passed this stage of development. Now we can focus on bringing everything together into a functional vehicle,” Andrews noted.

Now that the flight piece is being built, workers can see how well their designs and plans work in reality. “In the first half of the vehicle construction, there were some revelations that we had to overcome. It was, for example, problems with connectors from suppliers that we discovered. We also fixed some design and foreign object issues that prevented connectors from working reliably. We also found some unexpected performance characteristics revealed by vendor hardware. We then had to incorporate these changes into our plans for how we will operate VIPER. All of these problems and their solutions are part of the challenging process of building a flight piece and ensuring that it survives the very harsh environment of launch, landing and operation on the lunar surface,” Andrews lists.

Once the experts have finished building the rover, the next step will be to test the completed rover in the conditions it should experience during a real mission. “We will primarily focus on this activity in 2024. This will be our last step before handing over VIPER for launch integration,” concludes Andrews.

