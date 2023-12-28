the virus still present in your body even after recovery?

#virus #present #body #recovery

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, after causing the Covid-19 infection, quickly becomes undetectable, at most one to two weeks, in the upper respiratory tract and in the blood. Has the virus been completely eliminated from the body? The answer is negative.

A team from the Pasteur Institute has just confirmed, in primates, the persistence of the virus, via the analysis of biological samples from previously infected animals. This work was published on November 2, 2023 in the journal Nature Immunology.

Why did you research the persistence of the virus?

“We noticed that inflammation persisted for long periods in primates that had been infected with SARS-CoV-2. We then suspected that this inflammation could be due to the presence of the virus in the body,” summarizes Michaela Müller-Trutwin, head of the “HIV, inflammation and persistence” unit at the Pasteur Institute.

Indeed, the team was able to find the virus 6 to 18 months after infection, even though SARS-CoV-2 was undetectable in the blood and in the upper respiratory tract. Taken and placed in culture, these viral cells showed that they were still capable of replicating.

The trail of natural killer cells

We already know the ability of certain viruses to remain undetectable in the body. This is the case of HIV, responsible for AIDS. The virus remains hidden in viral reservoirs, capable of reactivating.

To understand the role of immunity to SARS-CoV-2, researchers focused on natural killer cells, also called NK. As a reminder, NK cells are lymphocytes of the innate immune system, capable of killing tumor cells but also cells infected by a virus.

Also Read:  Health Council advises monkeypox vaccination program for risk group | Domestic

According to the results of the study, in certain individuals, macrophages – these immune cells capable of ingesting foreign bodies – infected by the virus, became resistant to NK cells. In others, NK cells managed to adapt and destroy the virus. The Pasteur Institute then speaks of adaptive NK cells.

The viral reservoirs behind long Covid?

The researchers were able to observe that individuals who had a greater quantity of virus showed a decrease in NK cell activity and an absence of adaptive NK cells. Conversely, those in whom the virus was undetectable or barely detectable produced adaptive cells.

Is this mechanism at the origin of the formation of viral reservoirs and, consequently, long Covid? “We will begin a study on a cohort of people who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 at the start of the epidemic in order to find out if the viral reservoirs and the mechanisms identified are linked to cases of long Covid. But these results are already an important step in understanding the nature of viral reservoirs and the mechanisms that regulate viral persistence,” concludes Michaela Müller-Trutwin.

If long Covid is difficult to quantify, Public Health France estimated, according to the first results of a study published in June 2023, that 4% of the general population would suffer from a “post-Covid-19 condition”, or 30%. people infected with the virus (2.06 million people in total).

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Leave “the rock” of via IV Novembre: “After 43 years of work I will be a grandfather”
Leave “the rock” of via IV Novembre: “After 43 years of work I will be a grandfather”
Posted on
‘This warm weather weakens insects in their winter rest’
‘This warm weather weakens insects in their winter rest’
Posted on
Earthquakes, severe weather and the fall of the cabinet: 2023 in 23 images | General
Earthquakes, severe weather and the fall of the cabinet: 2023 in 23 images | General
Posted on
Magnificent! Osmer Morales achieves this pitching feat that has not been seen since 2003 (+Details)
Magnificent! Osmer Morales achieves this pitching feat that has not been seen since 2003 (+Details)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News