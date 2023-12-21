The Vision Pro release window is becoming clearer

#Vision #Pro #release #window #clearer

Within two months, the Apple Vision Pro would arrive among the first customers. It is Mark Gurman who affirms that the announced delays would ultimately not take place.

The most anticipated product of the last ten years since the launch of the Apple Watch, the Apple Vision Pro must, according to Apple’s remarks during its presentation, be marketed “early 2024”. The end of the year is approaching, and this “beginning of 2024” is already less than two weeks away.

Thanks to Mark Gurman, the famous Bloomberg journalist, we know a little more about Apple’s plans for the launch of its mixed reality headset. The journalist therefore plans a launch in February for the United States. We initially thought that marketing would be delayed, but this would ultimately not be the case.

To ensure that delivery times can be met, Apple is planning a two-stage marketing process. We knew that Uncle Sam’s Country would be the first territory to welcome the Vision Pro, followed by other countries. Sold for $3,499, we still don’t know when the Vision Pro will arrive in Europe or how much it will cost in euros.

