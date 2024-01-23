The Vithas Cancer Institute is reinforced with Lisardo Ugidos

#Vithas #Cancer #Institute #reinforced #Lisardo #Ugidos

Lisardo Ugidos de la Varga is the new director of Clinical Research at the Vithas Oncological Institute (IOV) in Madrid, which brings together the three university hospitals that the group has in the region:

Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria

Vithas Madrid La Milagrosa

Vithas Madrid Aravaca

The IOV is part of the group’s healthcare strategy based on the specialized institute model and adds to the Cardiovascular (ICV) and to that of Neurosciences (INV). A model characterized by the networking of leading specialists in each area, multidisciplinary assistance, translational research and teaching that add value to healthcare processes.

Ugidos will direct the IOV’s research activity in Madrid based on his long experience in this field. “One of the main objectives of the Vithas Oncological Institute “is to offer a first-class infrastructure and be a reference both in clinical trials and in the incorporation of treatments, through the three hospitals that Vithas has in Madrid,” he says.

Furthermore, the new director points out that the IOV’s lines of research will focus on all types of tumors in various patient profiles “focusing especially on older people, who tend to have more limited and restricted access to new therapies”, he assures.

At the healthcare level, the incorporation of Ugidos, leading the Thoracic Tumors Unit and of Head and Neck (ENT)reinforces the coverage of the most frequent pathologies carried out by the IOV of Vithas Madrid, through:

the unit of Digestive Tumors y Musculoskeletal directed by Jesus Rodriguez Pascual

the unit of Breast Tumors y Gynecological headed by Juan Diego Rodríguez Castaño

the unit of Urological Tumors, Cutaneous and of Central Nervous System (CNS)leadered by Juan José Serrano Domingo

For its part, David Baulenascorporate director of Vithas Assistance, Quality, Teaching and Innovationasserts that “this reinforcement comes to consolidate the institute, reinforcing both the head and neck pathology of which Dr. Ugidos is a reference, and the research part in which he will contribute his extensive experience.”

Oncological career of Lisardo Ugidos

Lisardo Ugidos has a degree in Medicine from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and Doctor of Medicine from the CEU San Pablo University, as well as a specialist in Oncology, specifically, in the areas of:

lung cancer

Head and neck cancer

immunotherapy

molecular targets

oncogeriatrics

clinical trials

In the professional field, he has completed his residency at the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital (Madrid) and the fellowship in translational oncology at the Methodist Hospital de Houston (USA), developing biomarker projects. Subsequently, he worked as an associate physician at the Clinical Hospital (Barcelona) and as head of the Head and Neck Cancer Unit of HM Hospitales.

In the academic and research field, Ugidos is a full professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences from the Camilo José Cela University and president of the Tomakakuthe multidisciplinary collaborative group on head and neck cancer made up of a hundred specialists from the Madrid’s community and of Castilla la Mancha.

In addition, he has been principal investigator in more than 20 clinical trials and subinvestigator in more than 50 clinical trials related to immunotherapy and targeted therapies.

