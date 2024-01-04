The Vltava in Český Krumlov is at risk. The lower Elbe is rising, the estuary basin has been sealed — ČT24 — Czech Television

#Vltava #Český #Krumlov #risk #Elbe #rising #estuary #basin #sealed #ČT24 #Czech #Television

Heavy rains raised the level of the Elbe

The divers managed to close the flap, due to its non-functioning, it flowed into the anti-flood bath in Přístavní Street in Ústí nad Labem. It happened for the second time in a short time – the Elbe in the regional capital once again reached the second level of flood activity. Its level rose faster than hydrologists expected. The second flood level applies to the lower course of the Elbe in Litoměřice and Děčín, as well as some other rivers in Bohemia. The third level of flood activity, danger, remains on the Vltava in Český Krumlov, where the water discharged from Lipno flows. At night, however, the level rose only minimally. Fifty places recorded the lowest level of flood awareness at half past nine in the morning, according to information on the website of the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ).

After the rains at the beginning of the week and due to the melting snow, river levels rose across the Czech Republic, but mainly in Bohemia. In particular, the level of the Elbe rises in the lower reaches. In Ústí nad Labem, after reaching the second level of flood activity, the event from Christmas was repeated, when the Elbe also flooded – water started flowing into Přístavní street, although in such a case it is supposed to be protected by a flood basin. Due to the narrowing of the road, which is part of the I/30 stretch, from four to two lanes, long queues formed in Ústí nad Labem.

However, the Directorate of Roads and Highways, which is in charge of the road, announced this morning that there will be no more leaks on the road. The divers managed to get the flap to stop the water from entering, but it became clear during the Christmas flood that it had become stuck. According to Jan Rýdl, spokesman for the ŘSD, sediments, but also rags, which clogged the mechanism, caused the valve to malfunction.

The road to Dolní Žleb remains closed in Děčín. Locals are dependent only on the train. Due to the increased level of the river, even the ferry does not run.

The level of the Elbe continues to rise in Ústí nad Labem and Děčín. Hydrologists expect it to surpass Category 3 during Friday morning and peak over the weekend.

In the south of Bohemia, the third level of flooding is ongoing (source: ČT24)

In addition to the lower Elbe, flood activity has reached the second stage in some parts of its course in Cidlina, Orlice, Otava, Úpa, the level corresponding to the second stage is also at the Skalka dam in Ohři and Svratka in Brno-Poříčí, where it affects the situation not only the outflow from the Brno dam, but also construction work in the riverbed.

“Profiles in the areas affected by rainfall will fluctuate, the rise of the Elbe in the Vestřev profile to the third flood stage cannot be ruled out. A further rise in the water level can be expected in Orlicí in the profile of Týniště nad Orlicí, here we do not expect the third level to be exceeded yet,” said Jiří Petr, head of the Elbe River basin dispatching department. He added that the swollen rivers have not caused any major damage so far.

The outflow from the Lipno reservoir has a major influence on the fact that there is a flood in the upper reaches of the Vltava. In Vyšší Brod it is on the second level, in Český Krumlov on the third. It reached it on Wednesday before six o’clock in the evening, when the level reached 221 centimeters. Since then, the situation has not changed much, in the morning the water level was at 222 centimeters, later it dropped to the borderline 220. The Krumlov Town Hall expects that the water level will remain around the danger level for longer due to the large outflow of water from Lipno – the water managers are preparing a reservoir for the water that will flow in from Šumava. The flood commission secured critical places around the river, placing about a thousand sandbags there. The crisis line 380 766 222 remains in operation.

The mayor of Český Krumlov, Alexandr Nogrády (ANO), specified on the ČT24 broadcast on Thursday morning that the city is prepared for a level of 240 centimeters, while it would not suffer more damage.

Occasional rain or showers have occurred in most areas over the past 24 hours. Most of them fell in the mountains, where the precipitation was more permanent, only in positions above a thousand meters it was mixed or snowy. “The largest amounts, twenty to 45 millimeters, were recorded in the border mountains of Bohemia (Krkonoše, Jizerské hory, Orlické hory, Šumava) and in the Jeseníky Mountains. The Pec pod Sněžkou station recorded 47 millimeters until today (Thursday, editor’s note) morning,” said the ČHMÚ.

Vigilance applies in fifty places

In the Pilsen region, rivers reached the first flood level in six places on Thursday. In addition to the Šumava rivers Křemelná and Otava, vigilance is in place on the Radbuza and in Pilsen on the Beronce. The Šumava rivers were already in flood condition on Wednesday after heavy rains, but their levels dropped during the day and rose to the first stage again on Thursday night and early in the morning.

For example, eight stations in Central Bohemia recorded a flood alert in the morning, Cidlina in Sány and Mrlina in Vestec in Nymburk and Berounka in Zbečné in Rakovnick recently reached it. On the first level is Sázava in Nespeká in Benešovské, Zruč nad Sázavou and Kácov in Kutnohorsk, Elbe in Kostelec nad Labem in Mělnick and Mělník. On the contrary, the Jizera in Bakov nad Jizerou and the Doubrava in Žleby, where vigilance was also in effect on Wednesday evening, have already fallen below the level of the first flood stage.

In the Olomouc region, the first stage was recorded in the morning on the Morava River in Raškov and Moravičany in Šumpersko, the Krupá River in Habartice in Šumpersko, the Olešnice in Kokory in Přerovsko and the Březná in Hoštejno in Šumpersko, where it was second stage on Wednesday morning.

According to meteorologists, the levels of flooded streams will gradually rise or fluctuate on Thursday. “Due to the cooling, the precipitation during the day, even in lower locations, will gradually change to snow, and the levels of flooded streams will gradually peak from the upper sections and then decrease,” said the ČHMÚ.