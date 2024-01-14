The votes of each political party for the 2024 non-district legislators are released! Blue and Green won 13 seats and the People’s Party won 8 seats. Who can go to the Legislative Yuan list to see how much subsidies they will get? – Today’s Weekly

#votes #political #party #nondistrict #legislators #released #Blue #Green #won #seats #Peoples #Party #won #seats #Legislative #Yuan #list #subsidies #Todays #Weekly

The focus of the 2024 general election is not only who will win the top positions among the three groups of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, but also the elections of regional legislators and indigenous legislators.

In addition, the most critical thing is the party vote related to the allocation of 34 non-regional legislator seats. Based on the vote rate of political parties, non-district seats can only be allocated if the vote rate is above 5%. The result of non-district legislators is related to the number of legislative seats in the Congress of each political party. How will the territory of the new Congress change?

According to the “Public Servants Election and Recall Law”, political parties that obtain more than 3% of the votes in non-regional votes will have the subsidy amount calculated by the Central Election Commission on a fiscal year basis until the expiration of the term of the current legislator. Political parties can receive 50 yuan per vote every year. Grants.

In terms of non-district legislators, the Kuomintang won 13 seats, the Democratic Progressive Party won 13 seats, and the People’s Party won 8 seats. In terms of political party subsidies in the next four years, the Democratic Progressive Party can receive 249.05 million yuan, the Kuomintang 238.21 million yuan, and the People’s Party 152.01 million yuan.

“Today’s Weekly” compiles the latest voting data for non-district party votes for you. According to the detailed party ticket calculations of the Central Election Committee, the votes are as follows:

How to allocate legislators without zoning?

Taiwan adopts the “concurrent system” to calculate the number of seats without division. Multiply the “number of eligible seats (34 seats)” by the “party vote share”. The “integer” part of the result is the number of seats allocated. If there are remaining seats, compare The “remainder” of each party’s seats is calculated to the 4th decimal place and rounded off to the 5th decimal place.

In addition, there are four major thresholds for party vote share: 1%, 2%, 3%, and 5%. In addition to being related to the allocation of non-regional legislative seats, it is also the key to how much government subsidies the political parties can receive in the next four years.

Party vote reaches 1%:Political contributions made by individuals and profit-making enterprises to political parties may be deducted from income tax.

Party vote reaches 2%:In the next three legislative elections, non-district legislators can be directly nominated.

Party vote reaches 3%:Receive a political party subsidy of 50 yuan per vote per year. Taking the 2020 Legislative Election as an example, if the Democratic Progressive Party gets 4.8 million 4,037 votes, you will get 50 yuan for each vote, which is 240.2 million yuan, and you can receive it within 2 months after receiving the notice of the election meeting. You can receive it once a year for a total of 4 years.

According to the results of this election, the political parties with a vote share of 3% were the Democratic Progressive Party, the Kuomintang, and the People’s Party in order of vote share. These three parties will receive an annual political party subsidy of 50 yuan per vote for the next four years. The Democratic Progressive Party has 249.05 million yuan, the Kuomintang has 238.21 million yuan, and the People’s Party has 152.01 million yuan.

Party vote reaches 5%:Qualified for the non-regional seat allocation of this session; the number of legislative seats can be calculated based on the vote rate and elected in the order recommended by the political parties. In the next presidential election, presidential candidates can be nominated directly without signing.

The following is the number of votes and vote rates of each political party in 2024

No. 1: The Obasan Alliance for People’s Participation in Politics received 128,613 votes and a vote rate of 0.93%

The Obasan Alliance for Young People’s Participation in Politics (Little EU) is a political organization established by a group of Taiwanese mothers in 2017 and a political party in 2019. Its members are mainly members of the Taiwan Parent-child Co-Study Education Promotion Association, and most of them are parents who are raising children. , with caring for children’s rights as its core, focusing on policy issues such as children’s rights, parent-child friendliness, labor and environmental protection.

The small European Union, which participated in the legislative election for the first time, won more than 100,000 votes this time and became the fifth largest party in this non-district legislative election.

No. 2 Taiwan Green Party received 117,298 votes and a vote rate of 0.85%

No. 3 Taiwan’s Bilingual Party received 44,852 votes and a vote rate of 0.33%

No. 4 Taiwan Jijin received 95,078 votes and a vote rate of 0.69%

No. 5: The China Unification Promotion Party received 18,425 votes and a vote rate of 0.13%

No. 6 Number of votes won by the Democratic Progressive Party4,981,060 The vote rate was 36.16%

No. 7 System Salvation Island received 19,691 votes and a vote rate of 0.14%

No. 8 The Power of the Times received 353,670 votes and a vote rate of 2.57%

This time, Times Force launched two regional legislators, Wang Wanyu and Qiu Xianzhi, but both of them were defeated. In addition, the votes for non-district legislators were not as good as expected. According to the United Daily News, Times Force Chairman Wang Wanyu said: “Shili Force faces some problems, including Insufficient hard work, poor foundation, and the ability to retain talents are all things that must be faced with deep introspection.”

Number 9: Number of votes won by the Chinese Kuomintang4,764,293 The vote rate was 34.58%

No. 10: The Judicial Reform Party received 37,755 votes and a vote rate of 0.27%

No. 11, the New Party received 40,429 votes and a vote rate of 0.29%

No. 12 Taiwan People’s Party’s votes3,040,3346 The vote rate was 22.07% (surpassing the 1,588,806 votes and 11.2203% vote rate of the previous political party, which won 5 non-district legislator seats in the previous term)

No. 13 Taiwan Reform received 10,303 votes and a vote rate of 0.07%

No. 14: People First Party got 69,817 votes and vote rate was 0.51%

15 The People’s largest party received 11,746 votes and a vote rate of 0.09%

16 The Taiwan Solidarity Alliance received 43,372 votes and a vote rate of 0.31%

List of legislators of the Democratic Progressive Party, Kuomintang and People’s Party regardless of district

(Bold blue fonts indicate the elected candidates)

DPP non-district list (won 13 seats)

1. Lin Yueqin

2. Shen Boyang

3. Zhang Yalin

4.Hong Shenhan

5. Luo Meiling

6. Travel to Xikun

7. Fan Yun

8. Ke Jianming

9. Shen Fahui

10. Zhuang Ruixiong

11. Lin Chuyin

12.Guo Yuqing

13.Wang Zhengxu

14.Wang Yichuan

15. Chen Peiyu

(Wang Zhengxu and Wang Yichuan were ranked before Chen Peiyu, but because Chen Peiyu was protected by the quota for women, they could not be included in the list of legislators.)

16. Chen Junhan

17.Zhang Xiujun

18. Huang Yirui

19. Sun Yixin

20. Wu Xiangrong

21. Chen Huijun

22.Ke Fuyang

23.Liu Baijun

24. Shi Mingjin

25.Zeng Meiling

26. Huang Zhenwei

27. Zeng Xianghua

28.Zheng Lijia

29. Chen Youxin

30. Yu Wanru

31.Xu Hanyun

32.Zhou Weiyou

33.Liao Shaoyin

34. Cai Yiwen

KMT non-district list (won 13 seats)

1. Han Guoyu

2.Ke Zhien

3. Ge Rujun

4.Weng Xiaoling

5. Chen Jinghui

6 Wu Zongxian

7. Lin Qianqi

8. Chen Yongkang

9.Xu Yuzhen

10.Xie Longjie

11. Su Qingquan

12. Zhangjiajun

13.Wang Yumin

14.Cai Mingzhong

15. Wu Liangyi

16. Li Yuchan

17.Li Xia

18. Yang Yingchao

19.Xu Hongting

20.Zhong Peijun

21 Jiang Yizhen

22.Jian Rongzong

23. Tian Changpei

24. Shen Caiying

25. Lin Qiongjia

26. Chen Kewei

27.Qiu Yifeng

28.Liao Yixiu

29.Li Jinying

30. Li Maoqian

31.Ding Yu

32. Yang Zhidan

33.He Jialin

34.Kang Jinyu

People’s Party non-district list (won 8 seats)

1. Huang Shanshan

2. Huang Guochang

3. Chen Zhaozi

4.Wu Chuncheng

5.Mai Yuzhen

6. Lin Guocheng

7. Lin Yijun

8. Zhang Qikai

9.Liu Shubin

10.Hong Yuxiang

11. Cai Chunci

12.Wang Anxiang

13.Qiu Huizhen

14. Chen Qinglong

15.Lee Jung Soo

16.Xu Zhongxin

17.Xu Ruixi

18. Yang Hongyi

19. Chen Zhihan

20. Zhuang Yiliang

21. Lin Xiaoqi

22.Cai Fengzhou

23. Zhang Xueru

24. Hiromasa Yu

25. Lin Shufen

26. Liang Minghui

27.Liao Weixin

28. Feng Qiyan

29. Lin Ziyu

30. Zhang Qingjun

31. Lin Zhihua

32. Li Jiahao

33.Qiu Yushan

34.Zhou Yuxiu