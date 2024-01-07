The Vulcan rocket is awaiting its premiere – Kosmonautix.cz

#Vulcan #rocket #awaiting #premiere #Kosmonautix.cz

One of the highlights of 2024’s spaceflight comes just days after the year began. The company United Launch Alliance originally wanted to carry out the first launch of its new Vulcan rocket already in December last year, but minor delays eventually caused a slide to the beginning of this year. Equipped with a pair of BE-4 oxymethane engines, a pair of solid propellant boosters and a twin-engine upper stage, the carrier will carry an extremely interesting payload on its maiden flight – Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. And to make the mission even more interesting, the upper stage will go into orbit around the Sun. So, if you have the time and appetite on Monday morning, there will be a live broadcast with commentary in Czech.

Final overview:

Start time and date: January 8 at 8:18 CET

January 8 at 8:18 CET Start location: Rampa SLC-41, Cape Canaveral Space Force Base, Florida

Rampa SLC-41, Cape Canaveral Space Force Base, Florida Rocket: Vulcan VC2S

Vulcan VC2S Primary load: Lunar lander Peregrine

Lunar lander Peregrine Cargo weight: 1283 kg

1283 kg Delivery Orbit: Flyover lunar

We will start our broadcast approximately 15 minutes before the start, i.e. around 8:00 CET. If you’re interested in joining the chat, click on the video title in the upper left corner to take you to the YouTube page for that broadcast.

