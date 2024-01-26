The wait for incentives causes machinery orders to collapse

#wait #incentives #machinery #orders #collapse

«The Italian market is very stagnant». Mirko Passerini, CEO of Gildemeister Italiana (Dmg Mori group), which produces machine tools for chip removal in Brembate Sopra, said it just on Wednesday, during the General States of mechatronics at the Confindustria Bergamo headquarters at Kilometro Rosso. «In general, no one is thinking of buying machines that he already has», stated Passerini, despite there being «a great deal of activity in terms of offers».

And the Ucimu-Sistemi per Proproduce data, the association of Italian machine tool manufacturers, do nothing but confirm these words. In the period October-December last year, the index of orders for machine tools recorded a decline of 31% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The main cause, according to Ucimu, lies “in the reduction of order collection on the domestic market”, unlike the foreign one which instead “shows resilience”. The contraction is also present across the border, but stops at minus 3%, while at a domestic level it is close to minus 70%. There is not much to investigate the causes, because “the decline is also and above all affected by the waiting effect for the new incentive measures that were expected, and still expected, for 2024”, as noted by the president of Ucimu, Barbara Colombo. The point is that “the discussion opened in the last months of the year by the government and Parliament regarding the possibility of introducing new 5.0 incentives has certainly pushed companies to suspend purchasing decisions while waiting for clarity”.

«We cannot lose positions»

In this regard, “we need to act quickly – underlines the president of Confindustria Bergamo, Giovanna Ricuperati – because we cannot afford to lose positions in an increasingly competitive and reactive international context”. In fact, «even at a local level, Bergamo manufacturing is certainly experiencing a moment of slowdown and adjustment, due to a difficult international scenario and an uncertain macroeconomic framework which is affected by the rise in rates which has led to a substantial reduction in the amount of loans and investments in durable goods”. Not to mention, recalls Ricuperati, “the stagnation of the market and orders in Germany which has a direct impact on our businesses”. «The latest economic data available for the province of Bergamo highlight a decline in the mechanical industrial production index, but also a stability in exports, demonstrating the greater vitality of foreign demand, especially in the USA».

A clearing up could arrive soon, however, as early as the second quarter of the year. In the meantime, a positive signal comes from Bi-Mu, the biennial exhibition of machine tools, robots and automation, scheduled from 9 to 12 October at Fieramilano Rho: registrations are “definitely higher” than those of the 2022 edition.

According to the president of Ucimu, “it would be useful to detach some provisions from the temporary nature of the budget laws, so as to guarantee companies a set of structural fiscal tools that can allow them to plan investments in the long term”. In this way “the market would be allowed to distribute demand more evenly, encouraging, among other things, the activity of manufacturers who could better plan their production”.

The hope is that “Europe and especially Germany will return to working as in the past or even more, considering that the reshoring phenomenon can benefit Italian manufacturers already present in the German value chains”, maintains Colombo. With reference to Germany, in the period January-September 2023 (latest available data) sales of Made in Italy products in the sector amounted to 244 million euros, 10% more than in the same period of the previous year. But the value of Italian exports to the German locomotive is much lower than the period before 2018 and compared to the record set in 2008 when it reached the figure of 465 million.

«These data tell us that we can and must do more», says the president of Ucimu. For this reason «the association has presented to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation a proposal for action and collaboration for the two-year period 2024-2025, dedicated to operators in the sector, Italian manufacturers and German manufacturers and users, with the aim of starting , together with them, a dialogue on a possible plan of common actions aimed at strengthening and enhancing the peculiarities of the two industries and possible partnerships in markets of shared interest”.