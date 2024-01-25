The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures

#wali #Casablanca #takes #drastic #measures

LThe objective of these measures is to ensure an optimal supply of drinking water for the inhabitants of Casablanca under normal conditions.

The circular now limits the use of drinking water for washing cars: professionals will have to suspend their activities on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each week. Also affected, hammams will have to stop their activities for the same days.

In addition, the ban extends to the planting of grass, whether by administrations or individuals; and gardening businesses and nurseries are required to comply with this measure under penalty of sanctions.

All watering activities in green spaces and sports fields, whether with drinking water or well water, are now prohibited.

The wali also encourages the taking of rigorous measures to combat illegal operations of extraction or pumping of water from wells, sources and networks.

Finally, the circular highlights the need for public authorities, distribution companies and civil society organizations to carry out awareness campaigns in order to promote the economy of the use of drinking water and to protect water resources. water.

Articles that might interest you

Tuesday January 16, 2024

Water stress: The King gives new instructions to the government

Tuesday January 16, 2024

Water stress: Morocco focuses on seawater desalination

Saturday January 13, 2024

Water crisis – Agricultural policy: Why we need a paradigm shift

Also Read:  Elections 2024: De Croo refuses the N-VA institutional debate

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures
The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures
Posted on
Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire
Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire
Posted on
Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice
Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice
Posted on
Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea
Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News