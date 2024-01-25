The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures

#wali #Casablanca #takes #drastic #measures

LThe objective of these measures is to ensure an optimal supply of drinking water for the inhabitants of Casablanca under normal conditions.

The circular now limits the use of drinking water for washing cars: professionals will have to suspend their activities on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each week. Also affected, hammams will have to stop their activities for the same days.

In addition, the ban extends to the planting of grass, whether by administrations or individuals; and gardening businesses and nurseries are required to comply with this measure under penalty of sanctions.

All watering activities in green spaces and sports fields, whether with drinking water or well water, are now prohibited.

The wali also encourages the taking of rigorous measures to combat illegal operations of extraction or pumping of water from wells, sources and networks.

Finally, the circular highlights the need for public authorities, distribution companies and civil society organizations to carry out awareness campaigns in order to promote the economy of the use of drinking water and to protect water resources. water.

Articles that might interest you

Tuesday January 16, 2024

Water stress: The King gives new instructions to the government



Tuesday January 16, 2024

Water stress: Morocco focuses on seawater desalination



Saturday January 13, 2024

Water crisis – Agricultural policy: Why we need a paradigm shift

