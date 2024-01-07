The Walkman is back

#Walkman

Do you miss your old Sony Walkman in a nostalgic mood? Or have you found a bin of old cassettes in the attic? Then there is good news: the manufacturer FiiO is launching a new cassette player, a modern variant of the Walkman.

The FiiO CP13 is a portable cassette player that is heavily inspired by the Sony Walkman. The technical details are currently still scarce. The price has not yet been announced. The CP13 won’t go on sale until later this year, but Chinese manufacturer FiiO has already shown photos and videos of the retro gadget.

The cassette player is available in several colors: blue, red, white with black and a transparent version. With the latter you also see the parts of the device, not just the rotating cassette tape. The CP13 has a headphone port and a large volume knob on the side. The big play buttons on top look like this thing skated straight out of the 80s.

Cassette-revival

The launch of a new Walkman clone is less strange than it might seem. Cassettes have been making a comeback among a small group of music lovers for years, mainly as a collector’s item. The Walkman has also been regularly seen in popular films and series in recent years, including The Last of Us. This also introduced a new generation to it. Cassette sales in both the US and the UK reached their highest point in over a decade.

But charging is possible with a modern USB-C connection. Connecting to a computer does not seem to be possible. So you cannot convert your old cassettes to MP3s.

There is no support for Bluetooth, so you always have to listen with wired headphones. But of course that fits with the whole retro experience.

These are the facts about Caesarea, which was tasked with killing Hamas leaders
Posted on
Newspaper: Elon Musk's drug use leads to concerns within companies
Posted on
The Walkman is back
Posted on
Dounia Batma appeals to King Mohammed VI
Posted on
