The war “ally” so beloved by the Russians has turned its back on Moscow

The popular myth of the Russian army, that winter is always on its side, seems to be not as close to the truth as one would like – thousands of Russians are freezing in their homes.

For a long time, the Kremlin’s propagandists have suggested that “General Cold” is a reliable helper who once helped the Russians defeat Napoleon and Adolf Hitler, so he will undoubtedly be useful for their invasion of Ukraine. Only, it seems, Russian President Vladimir Putin is already beginning to understand that he is already a very capricious ally, Politico writes.

In recent days and weeks, people of the Moscow region have been tested for cold even at home.

About 20 thousand in the cities of Klimovsk, Lyubertsy and Podolsk in the Moscow region. people were left without heating after the thermometers dropped below the 25-degree mark last week. Dalis has been living like this for several weeks, the Russian Telegram channel “Baza” reports. Local authorities have declared a state of emergency.

According to the state news agency TASS, the main reason for the interruption of heating is the failure of a heating boiler at the local ammunition factory, which not only supplies the Russian war in Ukraine with the necessary resources, but is also responsible for heating Klimovsk and its surroundings.

Desperate Russians even dared to take to the streets to protest, albeit rather modestly. In December, a video from Podolsk appeared on social media, showing dozens of disgruntled locals. One woman addressed the camera directly to V. Putin: “We are freezing. Most of our city houses are practically unheated. This is the situation since the beginning of the heating season. Our complaints were of no avail. Only apologies and evasions, and we’re freezing. Please hear us…”

There are also many photos and videos circulating on the Internet showing frozen and flooded buildings and people trying to warm themselves by bonfires in the streets.

Since starting the war in Ukraine, V. Putin has repeatedly threatened that Europe will simply “freeze” without energy resources from Russia, Politico reminds us.

Last winter, Russian attacks damaged about 40 percent of all of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the country’s power goes out regularly due to endless missile attacks. This year, the aggressor has renewed its missile and drone attacks, once again targeting Ukraine’s critical energy and military infrastructure. Although a lot of damage is done, Kyiv is still able to defend itself against the rockets.

“We are already seeing how sanctions and lack of resources have finally begun to harm the quality of life of the Russian people themselves. Due to sanctions and huge military spending, Russia no longer has enough funds for an annual inspection of the housing and utility sector of survivors,” Serhiy Hrabsky, a reserve colonel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Reserve, and a military expert, told Politico.

The Investigative Committee of the Moscow region claims to have opened a criminal case regarding the disruption of energy supply to residential houses and institutions in Podokslo, suspected negligence.

The head of the Podolsk district, Grigory Artamonov, says that the local officials failed to assess the condition of the ammunition factory’s boiler, which caused the problems, but two additional heating boilers were turned on and some residential houses started heating from January 6.

Ukrainians are happy that the residents of the aggressor country in Moscow receive at least this kind of retribution when Russia continues to attack civilian targets in Ukraine. Cities near the front, such as Kherson, are under constant shelling. Rockets also fly to other cities of the country.

Local officials in Russia were forced to evacuate families with children to temporary homes and provide them with warm food and clothing.

Pro-Russian bloggers don’t seem to care about the cold that is hurting the Russians themselves, and they continue to enjoy the troubles of the Ukrainians due to the burst pipelines. “Kyiv is drowning in freezing excrement. And no comments will help,” says Ilja Tumanov, also known as “Fighterbomber”, in one of the posts.

One of the first appearances of “General Cold” or “General Winter” was in a satire about Napoleon’s explanation of why the French soldiers were so unlucky in Russia in 1812.

The cartoon was called “General Frost shaving little Bonaparte”. It depicts a half-naked half-man, half-bear shaving Napoleon Bonaparte. Later, historians began to name tactical errors and concluded that the defeat of Napoleon’s forces was not due to the winter at all.

General Šaltis is remembered as an ally in the Second World War, he allegedly helped the Soviets resist the Nazis. The Germans, who expected a smooth military campaign, faced the harsh winter of Eastern Europe.

In Russia’s war against Ukraine, part of the Kremlin’s propagandists also still believe in the support of General Salt.

“General Frost is a myth created and nurtured by Russia since the 19th century. As a person who had to serve in the Soviet army, I can say that nature is not someone’s ally, and the Russian army has never been and is not somehow specially prepared to fight in winter conditions”, states S. Hrabski.