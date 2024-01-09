The war between Israel and Hamas. A Hamas missile expert was killed in Syria, a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

#war #Israel #Hamas #Hamas #missile #expert #killed #Syria #Hezbollah #commander #Lebanon

Israel has killed a commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in an attack in southern Lebanon, a security source told AFP on Monday, fueling fears that the conflict in the Gaza Strip could spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the war between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas has prevented access to the northern part of the Gaza Strip for almost two weeks. A planned mission to Al Auda Hospital and four other hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip has been canceled for the fourth time due to security concerns, the WHO announced on the social network X on Sunday night.

As the Gaza war enters its fourth month, Israel believes there are still 136 hostages in the Gaza Strip. 25 of them are likely dead, a government spokeswoman said on Monday. Among the hostages, Israel also counts the bodies of two soldiers who were kidnapped during the previous major Gaza war in 2014, and two more Israelis who have been held in Palestinian territory since then.

The Gaza war was sparked three months ago by a terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas movement and other extremist Palestinian groups. According to Israel, more than 1,200 people died during it. About 250 persons were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with intense airstrikes and a ground operation in Gaza. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 23,084 people have been killed and about 58,926 injured in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

Famine is “not far off” in Gaza, according to Martin Griffiths, the United Nations’ emergency humanitarian aid coordinator. In a statement released last Friday, Mr. Griffiths cited tens of thousands of dead, attacks on medical facilities and a lack of functioning hospitals, claiming that Gaza had become “a place of death and despair.”

Follow the most important events of the conflict in Israel with lrytas.lt