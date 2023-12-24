The war between Israel and Hamas. During Mr. Biden’s conversation with Mr. Netanyahu, the latter’s promise

#war #Israel #Hamas #Bidens #conversation #Netanyahu #latters #promise

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed a “strategic network of terrorist tunnels” in central Gaza City, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari announced. During the press conference, D. Hagari emphasized that this tunnel system was particularly important for Hamas attackers.

According to experts, Israel’s military campaign is considered one of the most destructive in the history of warfare. The Israeli offensive destroyed more than two-thirds of all buildings in northern Gaza and a quarter of buildings in the southern Khan Yunis district.

That’s according to an analysis of data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite by Corey Scher of the CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University, both experts in mapping war damage.

A source close to Hamas confirmed reports of an Israeli offer to Hamas for a week-long truce. Negotiations in Egypt for a possible hostage deal have focused on proposals, including a cease-fire that would free 40 hostages. The source said the ceasefire could be extended if new terms were agreed for further hostage releases, adding that Qatar and Israel had discussed the proposals.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, sirens warning of the danger of rockets rang out again on Thursday. Muffled explosions were heard in central Tel Aviv. The news portal “ynet” reported that about 30 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip. Hamas’ armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Israel has reduced Hamas’ northern Gaza brigade, while the Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that it had completely “dismantled” three Hamas battalions operating in Jabalia, north of Gaza City. The think tank said about 500 suspected Palestinian militants surrendered to Israeli forces in the Jabalia refugee camp.

